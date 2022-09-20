Will another public holiday dent productivity for the government’s ambitious APS agenda?

Whatever your attitude to the Royals, for many Australians Thursday’s public holiday in honour of the late monarch is a welcome break. But for the APS, looking down the barrel of a federal budget in October and dealing with the rescheduling of a parliamentary sitting, it is another sunk 9-5.

The decision to honour the Queen with a national holiday will cost taxpayers approximately $731million in wages for public servants of all stripes and colours, with states absorbing the vast bulk of the cost ahead of the commonwealth and councils.

For the federal bureaucracy, which has hit the ground running in the implementation of the new prime minister’s administrative arrangements, a Jobs and Skills Summit earlier this month, policy agendas following the May election, and a consequential budget on the near horizon, a Thursday off would be nice, surely. To catch a breath if anything.

The Mandarin ran a poll asking public servants what their feelings about the pending Thursday shut-down were, with a total of 79% of 38 respondents saying the bureaucracy also deserved the day off.

Five issues were highlighted in The Mandarin survey, which asked whether public servants should have the day off. Respect for the service of the late Queen Elizabeth and to honour Australia’s former head of state was chief among them, followed by comments arguing it was only fair if everybody else got the day off too.

The other three factors that were important to respondents included a lack of choice to take the day off for some casual government employees, burnout and overwork issues, and concerns about lost productivity.

On the lost-productivity front, who exactly among the keen-beans in the bureaucracy is actually itching to keep the mid-week momentum going to power through Thursday? And will one day really dent the power of work happening across departments and agencies?

According to the small survey, only one APS employee was among 13% of those who indicated they would be working on the Queen’s memorial day. Thirty-three respondents confirmed they would be taking time off. Victorian-based public servants will also get to maximise the opportunity for an extra-long weekend given the AFL Grand Final holiday on Friday.

But the APS’s productivity puzzle bugging bosses in Canberra goes well beyond a business day on the calendar and strikes at the heart of a domestic talent ‘war’.

Workplaces urged to reimagine what it means to be ‘productive’

An international report released today by Adaptavist has illustrated how different labourforce expectations in Australia compare to employees in the UK, US and Canada. With a particular focus on how workers’ attitudes to their jobs have changed throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the ‘Reinventing work’ survey asked 3,500 people about how traditional employee-management dynamics are different.

The data showed 43% of workers were working either fully remotely or in a hybrid arrangement, with 59% of employees setting the terms about the way in which they worked. Of the more than 500 Australian survey respondents, 63% said they felt employees should have a choice about where they worked but that we don’t always get what we want.

Futurist Mark Pesce examined the new data and said he believed Australians’ unique lockdown experience has resulted in a bigger appetite for hybrid work and flexibility.

Pointing to recent remarks by property investment CEO David Harrison warning remote workers if they did not return to the office then they would be replaced by robots, Pesce said the sentiment sounded outlandish. But he also heard in Harrison’s comments a message that bosses were eager to see the clock of time wound back to the more traditional ways of managing people.

“One of the biggest worries is that people are going to lose [the flexibility they experienced during the pandemic], that somehow someone’s going to flip a magic wand and it’s all going to go back to like it was in 2019,” Pesce said.

“It feels like we’re in this very delicate moment. Workers don’t want to say ‘We like this new way of working’, but they have found some advantages to it.”

If workplaces wanted to retain talent, Pesce said, they had to learn having bums on seats in a physical office for the sake of working “under the watchful eye of a boss” was not going to cut it.

“People will go into the office if they feel like they’re going to gain something, not if they’re going to lose,” he said.

More than 60% of workers told Adaptavist the definition of ‘productivity’ at work also needed to change, arguing the value should be placed on the quality of work not the number of hours output.

Pesce, who co-hosts ‘The Next Billion Seconds’ podcast, said COVID-19 saw roughly 15 years’ worth of change transform workplaces in 15 months. As organisations, including the public service, pivoted to remote working arrangements, they did so without drastically altering underlying business processes, management processes and management techniques, which now either had to be updated or saw workplaces attempt to return to ways of doing things prior to the pandemic.

“The question is whether the organisation, and the way that management works in that organisation, is geared toward outcomes or toward outputs,” Pesce explained.

“Saying that outcomes are actually the thing we’re looking for means that you don’t have any of the structures in place in the organisation to be able to equip workers with both the flexibility but also all the support that they’re going to need to be able to go to outcome-based work.”

Pesce said he personally knew of people, inspired by the ‘great resignation’ to quit their private sector jobs and join the APS, who found upon entering it that the tools and processes available did not support them do their best work.

In defence of employers, Pesce said workers should be sympathetic to the fact no one organisation would have completely adapted to the new working landscape and expectations of its talent.

“It’s probably overreach to walk into a new organisation and expect them to have it all right but it is completely within keeping to walk into an organisation and expect them to be on that path,” Pesce said.

“You have Atlassian, who has said: ‘Everyone can work remotely. We have a 100% remote policy’. [That company is] now revisiting every single process, and every single management technique in the organisation to understand what that means.

“You can promise it, but even delivering it for a very future-forward organisation like Atlassian is going to be a multi-year process of understanding. There’s no one-size-fits-all because the way organisations work and the things that they’re doing are all quite specific,” he said.

Productivity in the APS requires empowerment

According to an insider at the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, four months in and the new government has lit a fire beneath a layer of senior public servants who had spent the last nine years plodding along. One source told The Mandarin that in the flurry of requests from ministers with a DFAT remit in their portfolio, the ineffectiveness of some Band 1 and Band 2 bureaucrats was becoming apparent.

DFAT public servants at the EL1 and EL2 levels, energised by the mandate of the new government and foreign minister Penny Wong, were watching leaders “white-ant” one another, the source said.

With team restructures and policy work at the request of ministers, the insider said lack-lustre leadership had also caused confusion and was dimming morale. A number of talented mid-career public servants were thinking seriously about quitting or leaving Canberra altogether.

It is bad news for the top mandarins at the Australian Public Service Commission, who have identified the capability uplift of EL1s and EL2s as a silver bullet for modernisation challenges facing the public service.

Pesce noted that due to the number of career public servants being greater than loyal employees who stuck around in the private sector, there was more opportunity for longstanding one-on-one relationships. This dynamic could lend itself to more opportunities for negotiating flexible or hybrid work, he said.

“The harder part for the APS is that most public service work is output rather than outcome-based,” Pesce said.

“That’s going to be the next challenge that they’re going to have to grasp [hold of] — how do we actually work ourselves toward outcome-based work rather than output-based work?

“Because people want the public service to be accountable, they look for things that they can count. I feel like that’s going to be the sticking point there.”

Understanding EL2s to paint a picture of the future APS

There are about 13,300 EL2 employees across the APS. The number of public servants at this level shrunk by a few hundred in the five years between 2012 and 2016 but then picked up with steady growth to date.

EL2 jobs have traditionally been held by slightly more men than women, finally reaching a gender parity achieved last year. The gender split for EL2s in 2012 was 8,155 men to 5,546 women compared to 6,322 men and 6,346 women in 2021.

The average age of an APS employee is 43.5, with most APS employees still aged between 35 and 54.

Former department head Dr Heather Smith, who led the independent APS Hierarchy and Classification Review, said the recommendation to transform the bureaucracy was all about creating a public service that could deal with the challenges of the next 20 years.

“The independent review is also coming off the base where there’s been no change for 30 years [sic],” Smith said.

“If you’re an APS that that is configured to anticipate, advise and deliver in a way that’s timely and responsive, and the ways of working have changed, it’s very different from previous hierarchical view — people want to be involved in the design of their organisation, and to get the most out of it,” she added.

While any conversation about structural reforms to the APS’s hierarchy has been put on ice — at least until a comprehensive consultation commences in November — bureaucrats are focusing on cultural changes and thinking about how to better support their millennial up-and-comers.

An important part of the work to cultivate the next crop of APS leaders will be understanding what kind of work they want to do and how they want to do it. To this end, bridging the gap between output and outcomes to land on a more robust understanding about what it means to be productive in the public service will be critical. That will take significantly more effort than the lost time of one day off in September.

