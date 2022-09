This year’s Right To Know week has special poignancy for the public sector

Classification: Official

Status: Urgent

Subject: FOI Request: How many sworn ministers does the Department have and is the PM one of them?

Action: REFUSED

Reason: the work involved in processing the request is very large and would substantially and unreasonably divert the resources of the agency from its other operations.

If Australia ever had a year when political paranoia collided with ministerial misery, 2022 would have to be it, and what better way to celebrate the exposure of unpalatable truths than international Right To Know week, the international feast for information and data regulators worldwide?

Its origins derive from Article 19 of the United Nations’ Declaration of Human Rights that the UN celebrates through International Access to Information Day (28 September), which recognises citizen rights around the world to access government information.