Exhausted staff in frontline agencies welcome Queen’s memorial holiday relief and extra pay

Overworked and under-resourced public servants working in frontline agencies that are required to operate 24/7 say they’re grateful for an extra public holiday, but don’t know if they can take the break and don’t expect crippling staffing shortages to ease any time soon.

That’s the first-hand take from public sector professionals and executives responding to an online poll by The Mandarin asking whether they would be taking Thursday off to remember the Queen.

We asked respondents whether they would work on Australia’s National Day of Mourning and whether they thought public servants were entitled to a day off.

The cleanly split results emphatically backed the holiday, with 79% saying a day off was deserved while 21% rejected the idea of extra time off.

“Anything for a day off,” commented one commonwealth public servant.

Others said they would work part of the day or use part of it to chip away at various neglected tasks.

“I will take the opportunity to catch up on a few emails and tasks I have not had the opportunity to address, but have some of the day off,” said a Tasmanian public servant, citing the recent succession of wearying events.

“The second half of the year is short on public holidays, and after the multiple challenges of COVID-19, I think many/most public servants, particularly those in healthcare, are exhausted.

“An unexpected day off for many is an opportunity for a bit of a breather; however, healthcare and emergency services must continue, so those most in need of some respite will not benefit from a day off, but will, at least, be entitled to some monetary benefit,” the Tasmanian woman said.

One agency head The Mandarin spoke to confirmed that a major issue confronting all jurisdictions was constrained labour supply that was slowing the pace of work and increasing costs.

The chief said even bringing in contingent resources was difficult, a theme repeatedly echoed in incoming ministerial briefs for the Albanese government across multiple agencies.

Even the articulation of unredacted labour-supply woes in briefs, including from Defence, was an indication of how widespread it is, another well-placed source observed, noting that the lack of people “let alone properly skilled people” was “hardly a secret”.

That scenario could have implications for the October Budget and the Albanese government’s promise to dramatically reduce the use of contractors and consultants in government roles.

Recruiters The Mandarin has spoken to have suggested the previous 30% to 40% casual loading was now realistically coming in at closer to 50% with classification boosting rampant to secure staff.

The Mandarin has also heard there is pressure to allow existing staff in agencies “leapfrog” classifications in promotions (eg., going from a Level 6 to a Level 8) in order to retain them.

Enjoy an unexpected day off next Thursday — or work as planned before Her Maj passed away?