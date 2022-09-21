Brighte fronts TasGov solar subsidies after Basslink collapse

The Tasmanian government has plugged into the private sector to finance and operate an interest-free energy efficiency loans scheme that will let households, residential landlords, small businesses and not-for-profits buy energy-efficient products ranging from solar to heat pumps and insulation.

The government of Australia’s southernmost state has confirmed it has done a deal with alternative finance provider Brighte Capital to deliver the concessional loan scheme to consumers seeking to offset soaring energy bills with solar panels, batteries and more energy-efficient heating.

It’s a big deal for the small state that wields a full 12 senators in the federal upper house, and sometimes in the reps, which can determine if legislation sinks or swims.

Tasmania is also a state where local politics and basic human connections play far bigger roles than national policy platforms.

Jaquie Lambie. Bridget Archer. Andrew Wilkie. Nowhere churns their pollies like the Apple Isle, which is why Brighte’s deal over one offered by the Big Four Banks reverberates so loudly.

“This is an important part of a suite of targeted measures to support Tasmania’s with the cost of their electricity bills,” Tasmania’s minister for energy and renewables, Guy Barnett said.

“The Government continues to invest $4.5m each year on upgrading our social housing stock to increase energy efficiency, including things like double glazing, insulation, ventilation upgrades, cladding, heating, hot water systems, energy-efficient lighting, floor covering and roofing upgrades.”

The Tasmanian deal mirrors a similar deal in the Australian Capital Territory where Brighte has also been selected as the interest-free financier for domestic energy upgrades.

The basics are pretty simple. The government covers the interest, the lender the risks and operational costs and a pretty low-risk debt book is built. Not very sexy or high margin, but it works the way most people reckon utilities should.

The issue of affordable household renewables and energy storage is piping hot in Tasmania because the island state has limited fossil fuel options and has learned the hard way not to rely on the mainland for backup power using the Basslink interconnector.

The two-way undersea cable that draws power from Victorian coal-powered stations and sends peak power from Hydro Tasmania went on the fritz for a chilly six months in 2016.

In 2022, the holding company that owns the cable went broke under the burden of debt caused by the outage, with APA Group snapping up the liability with a view to getting in ahead against energy infrastructure rivals sniffing the asset.

Industry is also keen for low-grid housing and batteries. Tasmanian smelters like Alcan fret when domestic demand triggers load shedding that in turn triggers shutdowns.

So do bakers.

Financier Brighte, understandably, is putting its latest deal up in lights.

Brighte’s founder and chief executive Katherine McConnell said Tasmanians will able to access zero-interest loans of up to $10K under the scheme, with nearly 1,000 Tasmanians already registering their interest for the October launch.

“Our research shows the upfront cost is one of the biggest barriers households face to making change and this program will inspire action,” McConnell said.

“Tomorrow’s homes will be powered by the sun and accelerating the transition is a progressive and positive step,”

“We’re looking forward to working with the Tasmanian Government to achieve their ambitions to put downward pressure on bills, make energy efficiency affordable and create local jobs.”

Tasmanians are looking forward to more homes full stop, especially the sorts they can actually live in.

They could even be well-insulated and solar-powered.