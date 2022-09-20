First woman to lead European Court of Human Rights

Ireland’s Justice Síofra O’Leary will make history this year as the first female president of the European Court of Human Rights.

The president’s position is a three-year term and is elected by the plenary court’s secret ballot.

After O’Leary’s official appointment in November, she will represent the court and direct its work, including plenary meetings of the court and its Grand Chamber. The president does not take part in the consideration of cases being heard by chambers of the court, except when elected by the contracting party.

With more than 70,000 outstanding cases, escalating concerns about human rights abuses in Ukraine, Myanmar and China, and new UK prime minister Liz Truss’s reported hostility to the court, she will preside over one of the most turbulent periods for the court in the past two decades.

The Irish legal and human rights community have rallied behind O’Leary, as overwhelmingly qualified and up to the task.

Former barrister and deputy registrar of the court Michael O’Boyle described the new president as “very much a lawyer’s judge” who is well-liked and who would make “an excellent president”.

Ireland’s foreign affairs minister, Simon Coveney, also welcomed the election of O’Leary as President of the European Court of Human Rights, describing the appointment as a “source of pride” that the court’s first female president hailed from Ireland.

“Judge O’Leary has served with great distinction since her appointment to the court, and her election as president is a mark of the high regard in which she is held,” he said.

“The court is central to the protection of human rights, fundamental freedoms, and the rule of law in Europe. Never have these ideals and principles been more important.

“In its capacity as President of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, Ireland is committed to supporting the work of the court and ensuring its continued effectiveness and independence.”

O’Leary will succeed Robert Spano (Iceland) as president on 1 November, 2022. She has been a judge of the European Court of Human Rights since 2 July 2015, and has served as vice-president of the Court since 2 January, 2022.