Knowledge-sharing focus for NHMRC as all peer-reviewed publications to become open access

The National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC) has announced that all scholarly publications backed by the funding agency will be freely available and accessible under a new open-access policy.

The change removes a 12-month embargo on NHMRC-backed research, making all research completed with government funding immediately available at the time of publication.

Research will also need to be published with an open licence, so the papers can be shared widely. Strengthening the knowledge economy is an important aim for the policy, with a specific goal of increasing the reuse of data beyond making the cutting-edge information simply ‘free to read’.

In a statement on Tuesday, the research funding body’s CEO, Professor Anne Kelso, said the move would ensure publicly-funded research supported rapid innovation.

“NHMRC supports open access because it helps to ensure the highest impact of the research we fund,” Kelso said, adding the benefits to advance human health in Australia and globally were clear given the experience of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The council said it was joining an international movement “towards open access publishing”, including an announcement in August that all US guiding agencies would come in line with open-access publishing by the end of 2025.

“As part of its commitment to open access, NHMRC has also joined cOAlition S, an international consortium of research funders that support open access, where all research results are made openly available to the scientific community,” the statement said.

Similar policies have also been announced by funding bodies UK Research and Innovation, UK National Institute for Health and Care Research, the Wellcome Trust and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

The new open access policy will apply to all NHMRC grants by 1 January 2024. It will also require patents resulting from NHMRC funding to be listed on SourceIP.

“These requirements apply to all new grants awarded under NHMRC Grant Opportunity Guidelines issued from 20 September 2022, and will be phased in for all other NHMRC grants,” the NHMRC said.

The council said its revised policy position followed extensive consultation with the Australian research sector and advice from NHMRC’s expert committees.

