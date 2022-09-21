Department message to bureaucrats: Please, take a holiday* (*Conditions apply)

Public servants have been told to log off on Thursday 22 September in honour of the late Queen, but what exactly has the official communication been within agencies and departments? The Mandarin finds out.

Here is a round-up of some of the responses from major government departments about what message was sent to APS staff about the national day of mourning.

Prime Minister & Cabinet

The Mandarin confirmed with a PM&C spokesperson its employees would not need to work on Thursday and will. be paid for ordinary hours. There are more than 1,000 bureaucrats who work at the central government agency.

“Following Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s announcement that a national day of mourning will be held on Thursday 22 September 2022, the department advised staff that they will not be required to work and will be paid for their ordinary hours,” he said.

However, the spokesperson noted some staff members may be required to complete “urgent or high priority work” on the public holiday. These public servants may be eligible for overtime or TOIL in accordance with the PM&C Enterprise Agreement, he added.

Treasury

More than 1,300 officials at the central agency were advised of the public holiday “to commemorate Her Majesty’s remarkable life and dedication to service”, a spokesperson told The Mandarin.

Home Affairs

The super department, with numbers pushing 13,800 public servants, published an intranet notice of the forthcoming holiday in mid-September.

“The department shared the announcement of the one-off national public holiday to observe a day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II with staff,” a Home Affairs spokesperson said.

“Action was taken to ensure all entitlements and conditions will be provided as per usual public holiday arrangements.”

Agriculture, Water and the Environment

Over at the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, with more than 7,000 public servants on its books, a spokesperson said the national day of mourning “will be observed and respected”.

“Most employees will observe the public holiday and will be paid for the day off,” the spokesperson said.

“If staff are required to work on the public holiday the applicable public holiday overtime or penalty rates will apply.”

Health and Aged Care

The Mandarin was told the nearly 4,700-strong workforce in health and aged care would “operate under normal public holiday arrangements.

“Staff have been informed that 22 September has been declared a public holiday as a national day of mourning for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” a spokesman said.

Foreign Affairs and Trade

The almost 4,000-strong DFAT workforce received an all-staff message that the national day of mourning in Australia would be observed by the department.

“All staff have been advised of the national day of mourning to observe Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday 22 September 2022,” a spokesperson said.

DFAT personnel posted to Australia’s overseas missions will, however, rely on the discretion of their Head of Mission or Head of Post, who get a say over whether the public holiday is taken in line with Canberra (on 22 September) or consistent with the host country’s observation of the Queen’s passing.

Education

A spokesperson from the Department of Education, with more than 3,500 bureaucrats, said staff had been “advised about the public holiday consistent with the prime minister’s announcement on 11 September 2022.”

Industry, Science and Resources

Similarly, a media officer at industry, science and resources confirmed it would observe the public holiday “in accordance with the Prime Minister’s announcement on 11 September 2022”. DISER employs more than 3,000 public servants.

Veterans’ Affairs

DVA secretary Liz Cosson notified the more than 1,700 department staff about the public holiday via an internally distributed newsletter.

“The message states the prime minister announced Thursday September 22 would be a one-off national public holiday to allow people to pay their respects for the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” a department spokesman said.

“The national day of mourning provides Australians an opportunity to mourn and pay tribute to the life of Her Majesty.

“DVA staff appreciate this opportunity to honour the memory of The Queen outside of a work setting, most of whom have not known any other Head of State in their lifetime,” she said.

Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications and the Arts

For the policy boffins at DITRDCA, numbering more than 1,600, an all-staff message was issued to remind them of the “one-off national public holiday on 22 September”, as well as the televised national memorial service at Parliament House in Canberra in honour of the late Queen.

Straw poll indicates public servants keen to have a day off

The national day of mourning will cost taxpayers approximately $731 million in wages for public servants across the country, with states absorbing the vast bulk of the cost ahead of the commonwealth and councils.

The Mandarin ran a poll asking public servants what their feelings about the pending Thursday shut-down were, with a total of 79% of 38 respondents saying the bureaucracy also deserved the day off.

Five issues were highlighted in the poll, which asked whether public servants should have the day off. Respect for the service of the late Queen Elizabeth and to honour Australia’s former head of state was chief among them, followed by comments arguing it was only fair if everybody else got the day off too.

The other three factors that were important to respondents included a lack of choice to take the day off for some casual government employees, burnout and overwork issues, and concerns about lost productivity.

Got more opinions to share about the public holiday and your workload as a public servant? Drop us a line: media@themandarin.com.au

READ MORE:

Enjoy an unexpected day off next Thursday — or work as planned before Her Maj passed away?