Public servants are workers with the same public holiday rights

A consistent message from The Mandarin’s poll of public servants about the public holiday on September 22 was how public servants are entitled to the same rights as any worker.

Respondents were asked whether they would take the National Day of Mourning off and why they thought public servants did or did not deserve to.

One aspect that emerged in the survey was the effect a public holiday had on the casual workforce.

A commonwealth public servant said they were told that as a casual, they couldn’t work on the public holiday.

According to the Australian Public Service Commission (APSC), there were 9,354 non-ongoing APS employees employed on a casual basis as of 30 June 2022.

“Based on the nature of their irregular or intermittent duties, not all casuals would necessarily have had a shift scheduled on 22 September. The APSC does not collect information on the specific days that non-ongoing employees work,” the APSC told The Mandarin.

Some national institutions, like museums and galleries, are open tomorrow and would have casuals working — such as the National Gallery in Canberra.

In relation to working on the public holiday, a few responses said if public servants were expected to work on the public holiday, they should be compensated fairly.

“All workers should observe a national holiday or be paid penalty rates,” a commonwealth public servant said.

Another said: “We need to have the same rights as all workers.”

Overall, a message emerged of equality: If other workers are or are not expected to work, why should public servants be treated any differently?

One government department, the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, told The Mandarin most of its employees would observe the public holiday and be paid for the day off.

“If staff are required to work on the public holiday the applicable public holiday overtime or penalty rates will apply,” the department said.

For workers concerned about their rights or in want of advice, the Community and Public Sector Union (CPSU) can offer counsel to its members.

On the subject of public holidays more generally, a Victorian public servant commented that not all public holidays mean the same thing for everyone.

“Australia has a diverse public service and I believe public servants should be entitled to work if they choose on public holidays but take time in lieu on days that are meaningful to them,” the respondent said.

A single respondent — who did not identify as a public servant — remarked public servants were “overpaid”, and if public servants wished to take a day off they should take a pay cut with it.

