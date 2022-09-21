Cabinet secretary supported Morrison’s mystery COPC

On Wednesday morning, FOI documents revealed former prime minister Scott Morrison’s cabinet office policy committee (COPC) met hundreds of times.

According to FOI documents obtained by The Guardian, 739 minutes were produced by the meetings of the committee, of which Morrison was the sole permanent member.

The secretariat who supported the COPC was then-cabinet secretary Andrew Shearer, according to Hansard.

Senate estimates on 2 March 2020 discussed COPC, with questions coming from senator Penny Wong.

Wong questioned then-deputy secretary of the Governance Group Stephanie Foster about the COPC, and who was the secretariat who supported the committee.

Foster said the secretariat was Shearer, a former intelligence expert who took up the position of cabinet secretary in 2018, as previously reported in The Mandarin.

Foster added she believed Shearer attended “most” of the meetings, and that she would personally have access to the agenda.

In relation to who set the agenda for these meetings, senator Mathias Cormann said it was the prime minister working with his secretary.

“Ultimately, the need for a meeting is a matter for the prime minister, and I think you’ll find that the prime minister, working with the cabinet secretary as appropriate, would set the agenda,” Cormann said at the time.

Cormann added the meetings discussed “specific policy issues involving members of parliament and other public service and government stakeholders as appropriate for fleshing out an issue in depth”.

Wong further asked Foster about whether the COPC made decisions.

“Typically the COPCs are used to explore the issue being considered and to direct further work, which would then be considered by either an ERC or a cabinet meeting, which is where the formal cabinet decisions would be taken,” Foster said.