Telco watchdog spotlights dodgy debts, declares direct debit problems a ‘systemic issue’

Dodgy debt creation, identity fraud and problems with payment facilities like direct debit have emerged as the major systemic issues in the telecommunications industry ombud’s annual report, as financial regulators again appear to struggle to rein in rogue industry practices.

The annual stocktake of phone and internet flubs found the overall complaints about services fell an admirable 33.4% over the financial year ending 30 June 2022, during which residential consumers and small businesses lodged 79,534 complaints.

The fall in complaints was not unexpected, as carriers and retail service providers opened up their pipes to allow hybrid working across the pandemic, and many scrapped speed and download caps that are usually placed on plans in favour of network stability and uptime.

Cheapskate supermarket chain Aldi and birdseed budget provider Dodo were both pinged for increases in complaints — which appear to be factored in as part of their cost of doing business.

But the iceberg identified in the report is the creation and listing of bogus bad debts sent through to collection and listed with credit reference agencies, a long-term issue that was meant to have been cleaned up when the TIO banned the sale of disputed debt 20 years ago.

The practice was banned because telcos like Telstra massaged their financial numbers by shifting billing-system errors to recovery firms, Telstra famously offloading $580 million and almost choking debt collector Baycorp Advantage in the ensuing fallout.

In an anonymised case study cited in the report to illustrate the effect of systemic issues, a consumer discovered a credit default had mistakenly been listed in their name, with the telco accepting the mistake and undertaking to fix it.

Four years later the default was still on the consumer’s file, putting them at risk of losing a mortgage and house purchase. (All names have been changed)

“We conciliated Farhad’s complaint as an urgent matter because the settlement date was approaching, and Farhad was at risk of losing the property and his deposit,” the TIO wrote.

“During our conciliation, Brite Talk confirmed that Farhad was not liable for the debt. As a result of Farhad’s complaint to the TIO, Brite Talk located credit default listings with two different credit-reporting bodies and had them removed. Farhad’s credit files were fixed just under a week before Farhad’s settlement.”

The specific identification of credit reporting problems is a headache for financial and consumer protection regulators because it indicates both carriers and the credit industry have again lowered debt-quality thresholds to cut costs, with consumers carrying the can.

The problem is a serious one and appears to be ongoing.

In March 2020, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) successfully prosecuted controversial collection agency Panthera in the Federal Court for unconscionable conduct over serial harassment of identity-theft victims who had fraudulent debts taken out in their name and their credit ratings trashed.

Panthera copped a $500,000 fine after putting its hand up to the violations.

The TIO defines a systemic issue as “one that has, or is likely to have, a negative effect on several consumers or a particular type of consumer.”

Listed at the top of ‘systemic issue investigations’ are “payment issues, and problems with direct debit services”.

“Telco-related fraud and privacy issues” are also cited, with the TIO saying “regulators acted on one systemic issue we referred to them.”

That generally means legal action or prosecution.

The mention of direct debit issues is also notable because it suggests consumers are complaining about money being taken from their accounts when they have tried to stop or cancel a service.

Known as ‘inertial billing’ the practice has had dire consequences in the past and was a key factor in the unravelling and collapse of OneTel, a challenger to Telstra that kept creating credit receivables when customers were in fact walking away.

If that scenario is being allowed to develop again, it’s a very poor look for banks jockeying to shut down BPAY and given its minuscule fraud rates.

