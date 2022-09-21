Molecular biologist to implement QLD forensic inquiry recommendations

Professor Frank Gannon has been given the tough assignment of repairing the credibility of Queensland’s forensics system.

Queensland health and ambulance services minister Yvette D’Ath said Gannon would provide independent oversight of the implementation of the interim recommendations from the state’s ongoing commission of inquiry into forensic DNA testing.

The investigation was triggered by concerns about the DNA testing thresholds used by Queensland Health Forensic and Scientific Services (FSS) between 2018 and June 2022.

In the interim report, commissioner Walter Sofronoff found FSS scientists provided untrue or misleading information regarding the detection of DNA in some sworn witness statements relating to samples with very small amounts of DNA between February 2018 and June 2022.

While Sofronoff did not find previous DNA testing was inaccurate, he found statements claiming “DNA insufficient for further processing” or “no DNA detected” were not accurate.

D’Ath said the government would implement all recommendations of the report, as well as further analysis of all relevant samples to ensure confidence in the administration of justice in Queensland.

“As we implement commissioner Sofronoff’s recommendations, we’re putting additional systems in place which includes creating a hotline for anyone who believes they were involved in a police or court matter that may have been impacted by the failure to further test for DNA,” D’Ath said.

“Where cases are re-examined, police will contact interested parties including victims of crime and their families.”

“[The commissioner] has recommended that the relevant statements be withdrawn, and corrective statements issued.”

Professor Gannon will oversee the work already underway to re-issue the statements of identified cases, and further test identified samples to provide those results to Queensland Police Service.

Gannon brings decades of experience to the role, after previous roles at QIMR Berghofer, and Brisbane Diamantina Health Partners.

Meanwhile, Queensland Police Service (QPS) has launched Taskforce Helix to undertake a review of DNA evidence in cases dating back to 2018.

QPS issued a statement explaining because of the number of samples, the review could take a “considerable amount of time”, and advised those seeking further information to contact a dedicated hotline.

“Police remain committed to ensuring DNA evidence is used effectively to identify offenders of serious crime, fully investigate offences and seek justice on behalf of victims,” it said.

“As cases are examined, police will contact affected parties including victims to provide updates and as much information as possible.”

Victims and criminal justice groups have been united in their horror over the possible miscarriages of justice resulting from FSS’s misrepresentations of DNA evidence. In the interim report, commissioner Sofronoff conceded that in some cases, the chance of convicting the right person of a crime has disappeared forever.

“In cases in which ignorance of the truth led to an actual acquittal, the laws of double jeopardy would, in most cases, preclude useful re-examination of the evidence,” Sofronoff said.

University of Adelaide forensic scientist Dr Richard Matthews expressed concerns this had deeply harmed the credibility of DNA as evidence, and said the case highlighted the need for greater scrutiny and overarching regulation of expert witness evidence in Australia.

“Our judges act as gatekeepers to the court. Too much reliance is often placed on experts when judges do not understand the science,” he said.

“DNA has the power to exonerate as well as convict. When the science is not practised correctly, when the expert makes a statement which is beyond their expertise, lives can be destroyed.

“The innocent will be imprisoned and the guilty will walk free. Resources of the State will be wasted.”

A final report will be handed to the government by 13 December, 2022.

