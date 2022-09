The difficulty in marrying up and codifying cultures of inherent incompatibility

The logistics of Operation London Bridge were quite staggering. It was a spectacular display of military precision and planning, of protocols and conventions, some dating back centuries, others not so much.

Some ‘protocols’, especially around the vexed issue of the feuding royal family, seemed to be a moveable feast, or made up on the trot.

Not that Australians are strangers to official things being changed or made up on the trot, such as a former prime minister smashing conventions of our parliamentary democracy by getting himself appointed secretly as a duplicate minister to an array of portfolios without, it seems, the then Queen’s representative and the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet so much as turning a hair.