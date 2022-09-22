Movers & Shakers: Series of firsts in Western Australia

The latest senior public sector appointments from across the country.

Senior Executive Service

Band 2

Several people at the Attorney-General’s Department have been appointed to the position of first assistant secretary: Brooke Hartigan, Tara Inverarity, and Sara Samios.

Band 1

At the Department of Home Affairs, Sandon Morrell has been promoted to assistant coordinator general.

Clare Duffield has been promoted to assistant secretary at the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

WA Supreme Court judge appointed to several boards

Jeremy Curthoys, a WA Supreme Court judge, has been appointed chair of the Prisoners Review Board of Western Australia (PRB), as well as chair of the Mentally Impaired Accused Review Board (MIARB) and chair of the Supervised Release Review Board (SRRB).

Curthoys will start on the boards on 7 January 2023, for three years.

He replaces District Court chief judge Kevin Slight, who was serving in an interim capacity on the boards since April 2022.

WA corrective services minister Bill Johnston said the state’s community had “high expectations” when it comes to the decisions made by these boards.

“These review boards have critical responsibilities in considering factors affecting the public, offenders and victims of crime,” Johnston said.

“I trust that Justice Curthoys’ leadership will continue that commitment to balancing the safety of the community with the management of risk associated with offenders and accused persons.”

University teaching review panel announced

The government has appointed Professor Mark Scott to lead a review into how Australia’s universities are teaching the subject of teaching.

Other members of the Teacher Education Expert Panel are Professor Bill Loudon, Rebecca West, Michele Simons, Andrew Peach, and Dr Jeremy Donovan.

The panel will advise the education minister on topics such as improving the quality of practical experience in teaching and how universities can produce “classroom-ready” teachers.

Education minister Jason Clare said there aren’t enough teachers doing the “important” job.

“One of the key issues raised at the Teacher Workforce Shortage Roundtable I convened last month was the need to improve initial teacher education to boost graduation rates and ensure graduating teachers are better prepared for the classroom,” the minister said.

Victoria sentencing advisory council chair retired

After 18 years of service to Victoria, Professor Arie Freiberg has retired as chair of the Sentencing Advisory Council.

Freiberg was the inaugural chair of the council, appointed in 2004.

As part of his work at the council, Freiberg lead the development of the council’s key publications, including making recommendations for sentencing reform that would later be implemented by the state government.

Victorian attorney-general Jaclyn Symes said she wished Freiberg the best in all his endeavours.

“As inaugural chair, the expertise Professor Freiberg brought to the Council has been fundamental during its formative years and to delivering meaningful law reform,” Symes said.

Freiberg will retire in October 2022, with a recruitment process underway.

First WA Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Council announced

The seven inaugural members of the Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Council have been announced in WA.

The council will advise the WA Aboriginal affairs minister on Aboriginal cultural heritage matters.

The members are:

Co-chair Dr Mark Bin Bakar

Co-chair Irene Stainton

Merle Carter

Graham Castledine

Dr Debbie Fletcher

Belinda Moharich

Kevin Walley

The seven have been appointed for two-year terms, after a nomination process of more than 70 names.

WA Aboriginal affairs minister Tony Buti said the council was central to the Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Act 2021 legislation.

“As the legislation requires, the Council comprises two Aboriginal co-chairs — male and female — and the membership is majority Aboriginal, with the required skills and knowledge to perform the important functions of the council,” Buti said.

“These functions will include providing advice to government, setting standards to identify, protect and manage Aboriginal cultural heritage, and facilitating negotiations between proponents and Aboriginal parties when agreement cannot be reached.”

“The council’s first task will be to review the key documents and regulations being developed ahead of the third and final phase of co-design, which is expected to commence in October.”

WA’s first Aboriginal Supreme Court judge appointed

Michael Lundberg has been named as Western Australia’s first Aboriginal Supreme Court judge.

Lundberg starts on the bench on 28 November 2022, and has experience as a commercial litigator and arbitration lawyer.

WA attorney-general John Quigley said he was “pleased” to make the appointment.

“He is recognised as one of Australia’s best lawyers in his areas of expertise, which include dispute resolution in the energy and resources sectors, intellectual property law, industrial relations and defamation matters,” Quigley said.

“Mr Lundberg played an integral pro bono role in obtaining the freedom of Gene Gibson, who spent nearly five years in prison for a crime he did not commit because of a miscarriage of justice and police misconduct.”

Lundberg is a son of Dr Sue Gordon, WA’s first Aboriginal magistrate.

Molecular biologist to implement QLD forensic inquiry recommendations

As previously reported in The Mandarin, biologist Professor Frank Gannon has been appointed to implement interim recommendations from an inquiry into forensic DNA testing in Queensland.

Queensland health and ambulance services minister Yvette D’Ath said Gannon would provide independent oversight of the implementation of the interim recommendations from the state’s ongoing commission of inquiry into forensic DNA testing.

The minister added the government was committed to implementing all recommendations of the report.

Australia Post board adds an appointment

Robyn Clubb has joined the board of Australia Post as a non-executive director.

The new non-executive director comes from a financial background, having previously been general manager at AMP Group and Citibank Australia.

Clubb started on September 15, for a three-year term.

Clubb is currently a non-executive director and chair of the Audit and Risk Committees on the board of Elders Limited, with experience as a director on a number of corporate audit and risk committees.

In a media release from minister for communications Michelle Rowland, she said the government congratulated Clubb on her appointment.