Pocock calls for more parliamentary sitting weeks in 2022

Parliamentarians are set to speak to a condolence motion today to remember Queen Elizabeth II following the national day of mourning.

Thursday’s Canberra ceremony was one of the final stages of what had been a long-planned pattern of activity after the death of Australia’s head of state.

Parliament will sit for three days next week. New independent senator David Pocock has proposed it should sit for much longer to focus on its legislative agenda.

Pocock intends to move a motion extending the number of sitting days in the Senate. He has spoken with Senate leaders of the major parties about his concerns related to speeding up parliamentary business.

Pocock said he welcomed the government’s initiative to make up the days lost following the monarch’s death but he wants more than just four additional days. He suggested the parliament sits on September 25, as well as the preceding three days, given politicians are already at work.

The independent has called for additional sitting weeks to get through the list of legislation the government has promised to deliver.

“While I appreciate the conventions we observe following the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, I believe Australians expect politicians attending to the work of the parliament in debating and legislating on behalf of our communities and our constituents,” Pocock said.

“There are some really urgent pieces of legislation the parliament needs to consider and vote on. The government has a raft of legislation it is seeking to pass by the end of the year, everything from 10 days’ paid family and domestic violence leave to housing to the national anti-corruption commission.”

The other piece of legislation Pocock has in his sights is the bill to restore the rights of territories to legislate for their own jurisdictions.

“We’ve been waiting 15 years to have equal rights as people in the states,” Pocock said. “I don’t think it’s fair to put off debate until next year on this issue. That is a real possibility given how few sitting days are left this year.”