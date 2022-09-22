A-G gets ball rolling on public consultation for coercive control principles

Attorney-general Mark Dreyfus has released national principles to address coercive control for public consultation, with submissions invited until November 11.

The draft national principles include eight items focusing on a common understanding of coercive control and its impacts, the effects of discrimination and inequality, systems reform issues and criminalisation.

The principles will be designed as a tool to support greater community awareness of coercive control and guide government and non-government organisations involved in addressing coercive control.

In a statement, Dreyfus said progressing the national principles would advance collective action to address family, domestic and sexual violence.

“The national principles will help to create a shared national understanding of coercive control – a pattern of abusive behaviour that a perpetrator uses to create and keep power over another person or persons,” Dreyfus said.

“A shared understanding is critical for improving community awareness of coercive control, and supporting the safety of Australians, particularly women and children.”

In August, attorneys-general from Australia’s states and jurisdictions convened a standing council, where it was agreed collective action would be taken to address family, domestic and sexual violence.

The A-G said he wanted to encourage a range of Australians to participate in the public consultation on the draft document to ensure a range of views and experiences informed the final principles.

“Coercive control involves perpetrators using abusive behaviours in a pattern over time in a way that creates and maintains power and dominance over another person or persons,” an explainer on the A-G’s department website reads.

“Perpetrators may use physical or non-physical abusive behaviours, or a combination of both.”

Government will also hold targeted roundtable discussions as part of the consultation process, and consult an advisory group comprised of victim-survivor advocates, family and domestic violence experts and representatives of people at increased risk of coercive control.