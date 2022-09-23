Australian flags to be flown at half-mast for Abe’s funeral

Australian flags should be flown at half-mast next week to coincide with the state funeral of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe.

Prime Minister and Cabinet has issued advice for flags to fly at half-mast on September 27, when Abe’s state funeral is held in Japan.

Flag protocol for flag marshalls can be found on the PM&C’s website. Flags are to be flown at half-mast on all Australian government department buildings and affiliated agencies.

Flags were recently flown at half-mast across the country following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, including during the national day of mourning yesterday.

Prime minister Anthony Albanese will attend Abe’s funeral, as will former leaders Malcolm Turnbull, Tony Abbott and John Howard.

The Australian reported earlier this month that Foreign Affairs and Trade secretary Jan Adams would also attend.

Albanese had previously expressed his condolences. In a media statement published in September, the prime minister described Abe as a “true statesman”.

“Under Mr Abe’s leadership, Australia and Japan deepened our economic ties, defence cooperation and people-to-people links — he was deeply committed to furthering relations between our two countries,” Albanese said.

“Japan is a close and trusted friend of Australia. Our partnership is fundamental to both countries’ strategic and economic interests.”

Abe, who was Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, was assassinated in July.

His state funeral has been a subject of controversy in Japan.

Yesterday, the ABC reported a person set themselves on fire in an apparent protest over the funeral.

The controversy stems from links between Abe and a controversial South Korean church, as well as growing concerns about the cost of the funeral for Japanese taxpayers, estimated to be 1.65 billion yen (AUD $17,208,950), according to Reuters.