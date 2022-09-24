Government contributes $266m to fund against AIDS, TB and malaria

The federal government has pledged $266 million over the course of three years to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria.

In a joint media release by foreign affairs minister Penny Wong and minister for international development and the Pacific Pat Conroy, the government said the progress in fighting these diseases had gone backwards due to the focus on COVID-19 for the past couple of years.

“Australia’s record investment will support the Global Fund’s efforts to end HIV/AIDS, TB and malaria by 2030, including in the Indo-Pacific region,” the statement said.

“Australia will continue to provide direct support to the countries of the Pacific and Southeast Asia on all aspects of infectious disease prevention, treatment and control.”

The government added the contribution is 10% more than the previous contribution.

The announcement was made in New York, where Wong was in attendance for a UN General Assembly from September 19 to 24.

According to the website for The Global Fund, its goal is to “defeat” HIV, TB and malaria.

“To achieve the greatest impact against the deadliest infectious diseases, we challenge power dynamics to ensure affected communities have an equal voice in the fight and an equal chance at a healthy future,” its website read.

“By working together, we are getting close to achieving the goals the world once deemed impossible — ending HIV, TB and malaria as public health threats.”

The organisation raises funds on a three-year basis, not only from the government but from the private sector and NGOs as well.

Wong also recently pledged a further $3 million in aid to Pakistan to address widespread flooding in the region, as previously reported in The Mandarin.

READ MORE:

From STIs to malaria, here are six disease trends we should heed during the pandemic