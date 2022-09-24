Aid money for hunger crisis in Horn of Africa and Yemen

The current level of hunger in Yemen is unprecedented, while more than 20 million people in Ethiopia are estimated to be impacted by the food crisis. In Somalia, hundreds of thousands of children are reported as suffering from malnutrition.

Australia will give $15 million in emergency assistance to the region, which is already impacted by food conflict and climate change and which the government says is now facing the “brink of famine”.

Pat Conroy, minister for international development and the pacific, announced on Friday Australia’s decision to deliver to the region food, water and other essential support.

“Australia is concerned about the rising levels of food insecurity globally,” the minister said.

“This support will help avert famine and provide life-saving assistance in the Horn of Africa and Yemen.”

Australia will give $15 million in emergency money distributed to World Food Programme (WFP) and other trusted non-government organisations that make up the Emergency Action Alliance.

According to the WFP, the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the international food crisis. Conflict and climate shocks have also driven hunger rates to unprecedented levels (the programme’s costs have risen by 40% since 2019), with 60% of the world’s hungry currently living in areas afflicted by war and violence.

In a joint statement with assistant minister for foreign affairs Tim Watts, Conroy said the government had also committed to ongoing support contributing to food security and famine relief.

“Australia wants to expand our engagement with African countries, including working with Ethiopia, Somalia and Yemen to overcome the enormous food insecurity challenges they are grappling with,” Watts said.

Australia has already contributed more than $50 million to WFP for food assistance in 2022-23. The prior year saw Australia give $157 million to the programme.

