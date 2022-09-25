Government agencies urged to commit to helping citizens access information

Can you imagine a world where it is easy for the government to provide you with information? A world where you can access meaningful information when it’s needed, and in some cases, without asking for it first? I can.

It is possible, and government agencies can take steps right now to turn this into reality.

Studies on community attitudes tell us most people agree that access to government-held information improves transparency and accountability. Timely and fulsome access to information is essential to the exercise of individual rights and facilitating informed public debate.

Every member of the community has the right to access their own personal information and to know about the work and workings of the government. In Victoria, this legal right is granted to you in the Freedom of Information Act 1982 (Vic).

While there are times when government information cannot be released, due to the need to protect an essential public, private and business interest, these situations are intended to be the exception, not the norm.

In a world where you can easily access government-held information, you have the right to expect agencies will create and store fewer exempt documents and to approach access requests with a pro-disclosure attitude. Yet, the Office of the Victorian Information Commissioner’s (OVIC) State of FOI in Victoria report from 2019-2021 shows the number of times agencies determined documents were exempt from release or refused to process a freedom of information (FOI) request, nearly tripled compared to previous years.

A recent study commissioned by OVIC on Victorian community attitudes to information access, also found that only half of respondents felt the agency was helpful when they tried to access information, and more than a quarter did not receive the information they requested.

Also in OVIC’s report on the State of FOI in Victoria from 2019-2021, nearly 20% of applicants did not receive timely access to documents and nearly 65% of complaints made to OVIC involved agency delays in processing FOI requests.

There are changes the Victorian public sector could make right now that would make it quicker and easier for you to access information.

A starting point is the role of senior public sector agency leaders in promoting a culture of and authorising processes for public access to information.

Another key change is government agencies having a policy on what information and documents can be made available publicly without the need for an FOI request. This would be complemented by public sector staff being prompted to identify a document or information for release at the time it is created or stored. Where a document contains information not intended for release, document templates could prompt staff to identify and record non-disclosable information in ways that make it easy to provide easy access to the rest of the document.

Similarly, as government agencies increasingly use artificial intelligence technologies to automate decisions and deliver government services, you have the right to receive meaningful information about how such technology is being used. To do this well, agencies need to be proactive in identifying the types of information to document and make available publicly.

As a member of your local and state community, you should not be disadvantaged by delays in accessing government-held information caused by an information access culture and practices that are reactive towards the release of information, rather than proactive.

There are ways to make it easier for government agencies to provide you with access to information. It is possible, and this International Access to Information Day (28 September), I urge the Victorian public sector to commit to leadership, openness and innovation to make it happen.