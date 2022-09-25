Four more F35A’s delivered to RAAF as Tindal ramps up

Despite being grounded for public safety reasons from a ceremonial low-altitude flypast in Canberra for Australia’s official Day of Mourning commemorating Queen Elizabeth II, the number of F-35A Lightning IIs serving Australia has significantly increased this month.

Defence said over the weekend that four more Joint Strike Fighter aircraft had landed at RAAF Williamtown between August 30 and September 2, boosting numbers to 54 of the scheduled fleet of 72 fifth-generation jets.

“These new jets represent a 10 per cent increase in training and combat capacity for our growing F-35A fighting wing,” commanding officer No. 77 Squadron, wing commander Tim Ireland, said.

The latest F35As to enter service with the RAAF were dispatched from the US Air Force Base Luke in Arizona (Luke AFB), stopping en route at Hickam Air Force Base in Hawaii and Andersen Air Force Base in Guam.

Luke AFB has a long and storied history in fighter air combat, being home to the 309th Fighter Squadron (part of the 56th Operations Group). It is dubbed the ‘wild’ or ‘fighting’ ducks, with an emblem of a Disneyesque Donald brandishing both a lightning bolt and plank of wood with a protruding nail against adversaries.

The long trip and transfer of combat aircraft is a mission in its own right, named Exercise Lightning Ferry.

The transfer of the four F35As roped the Air Mobility Group, who supplied a KC-30A Multi-Role Tanker from No. 33 Squadron and a C-17A Globemaster from No. 36 Squadron, not that high-performance equipment chews through fuel and spares.

“All ferries are complex events requiring synchronisation and flexibility from across Air Combat Group, Air Mobility Group, Air Combat Systems program office, Aerospace Combat Systems branch and the Air Operations Centre,” Ireland said.

“No. 77 Squadron celebrated 80 years of service this year. We all feel very honoured to be rapidly advancing our F-35A capability.”

Back at Luke AFB in the arid and aircraft-friendly desert state of Arizona, the ‘Ducks’ were affectionately farewelling their beloved F-16 by literally signing off on the machines likely headed to the ‘Boneyard’.

Officially known as the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group (or AMARG), the facility is a testament to how long a decent spare parts shop can keep now intergenerational military hardware in active service.

Case in point is the now 70-year-old B52 bomb truck, which, despite having many stealthier and supersonic successors, remains a viable delivery vehicle of mass ordnance on request.

Australia has recently upgraded RAAF Tindal, near Katherine in the far north-west, to not only accommodate F-35As, but also B52s and B1s, and the Triton remotely piloted surveillance aircraft.