APS should take heed of data pointing to less hours in the office

The preference for full-time face-to-face work among Australians is waning, according to a new survey comparing the expectations of local talent to employees with comparable nations. And one futurist is urging employers — including the bureaucracy — to either adjust or come last in the war for talent.

According to a new report by Adaptavist on reinventing work, one of the biggest changes since the COVID-19 pandemic is in the amount of time employees are prepared to spend doing work at their place of employment. But how they spend that time, and what tools they use, are just as important.

Based on a survey of more than 500 Australian workers, the report found more people were currently in the office full time exceeding what they wanted to (55% vs 43%), less were working in their preferred hybrid arrangement (34% vs 47%), and slightly more were working remotely full time more than they wanted to (11.2% vs 10.7%).