Politicians voice support for federal ICAC ahead of legislation introduction

With legislation set to be introduced on Tuesday in parliament for a federal anti-corruption commission, crossbenchers have issued a joint statement of support for the commission.

The joint statement was signed by: Adam Bandt, Zoe Daniel, Kate Chaney, Helen Haines, Bob Katter, Dai Le, David Pocock, Monique Ryan, Sophie Scamps, Rebekha Sharkie, David Shoebridge, Allegra Spender, Zali Steggall, Kylea Tink, and Andrew Wilkie.

“We have worked constructively with the government in consultations on the bill and intend to continue in that manner as it is considered by committee and debated in both houses,” the statement read.

“We have been raising our detailed concerns with the government for many months now in a good faith attempt to have them addressed in a timely way.

“We won’t delay the process for political games or point scoring, but won’t be rushed to vote in favour of a bill that doesn’t make the grade.”

As Australian barrister Ian Neil indicated to The Mandarin, with the crossbencher support of Labor, it is all but certain to pass legislation introducing the commission, although the question now remains what its structure, funding, and powers will be.

In their statement, the crossbenchers have advocated for whistleblower protections, including a whistleblower-protection commissioner, the independence of the commission, and jurisdiction over third parties.

The statement also said the commission should be able to investigate matters of “grey corruption”.

Leader of the opposition Peter Dutton has voiced his support for a federal anti-corruption commission, although Dutton told ABC he did not want “people’s lives destroyed”.

Earlier this year, the attorney-general’s department advertised several roles for a National Anti-Corruption Commission Taskforce that will advise the government on the design of the commission. The responsibilities for the roles were described as a “high priority” for the then-recently elected Albanese government.

Australia has never had an integrity commission at the federal level, although ones exist for the states and territories.

Neil also told The Mandarin the NSW ICAC was a good model to look at, such as its responsibility to educate people about corruption and integrity issues.

READ MORE:

Federal anti-corruption commission needs to protect whistleblowers, says barrister