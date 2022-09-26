NSW government to recruit chief behaviour advisor for schools

The NSW government is set to introduce a chief behaviour advisor as it undertakes a global recruitment search for the role.

The advisor will counsel schools on how to address difficult student behaviour through the Schools Advisory Council, including how students act both in person and on social media.

NSW premier Dominic Perrottet said it was a “radical move” to address an issue affecting schools across the state.

“We want our students to succeed by providing them with the best education from the best teachers, but that simply can’t happen if students don’t also strive to put their best foot forward when it comes to behaviour at school,” the premier said.

“Teachers across school sectors have told us they want greater support for dealing with disruptive students and that’s why we’re introducing the role of NSW chief behaviour advisor to lead on best practice for improving and maintaining respectful student behaviour.”

The number of behaviour specialists in schools has been increased from 70 to 200 as well.

NSW education minister Sarah Mitchell said a cross-sector approach had been taken to address the complex issue.

“Our overall approach will help embed our recent inclusive, engaging and respectful schools reforms in public schools, and share best practice across systems so that all schools can adopt strategies that have been proven to work well,” Mitchell said.

The recruitment for the role will begin in October, with a decision on the appointment to be made by the start of the 2023 school year.

Labor’s opposition education spokesperson Prue Carr told ABC it would be interesting to see the impacts of the role.

“Any adviser certainly has their job cut out for them. We look forward to see if this can help. Any advice from this person will certainly be welcome but any reform as a result needs to see meaningful change for the students and families in NSW schools,” Carr said.

Others have offered harsher criticism, calling it a “Band-Aid” solution.

Jane Caro, a director at the Public Education Foundation and who ran for the senate with the Reason Party in the federal election, called instead for better pay and increased support for teachers.

The @NSWEducation and the Minister are just grabbing every Band-Aid in the first aid cupboard and throwing it at a rapidly collapsing education system. The latest? A behaviour specialist? This won’t stick either. Try better pay, more respect, less endless admin, smaller classes. — Jane Caro (@JaneCaro) September 25, 2022

Announced separately this weekend, the state government has tasked child health researchers to look into the mental health and wellbeing of primary school-aged schoolchildren.

The Murdoch Children’s Research Institute will undertake the work, with Professor Sharon Goldfield saying her organisation was “excited” about the work.

“We know how important it is to have a variety of supports for our children– one size doesn’t fit all,” Goldfield said in a statement.

The deadline for the institute’s work is set for February 2023.

