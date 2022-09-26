DFV prevention advocates skeptical of coercive control laws

Australian domestic and family violence (DFV) prevention bodies are agitating for a greater focus on perpetrators and the risk factors that lead to systemic forms of abuse.

After a recent analysis of data from the Personal Safety Survey (PSS) by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) conflated partner emotional abuse and coercive controlling behaviour, peak bodies and academics were quick to demand a correction.

Coercive control is a systematic attempt to dominate and control another — usually an intimate partner. It is almost exclusively perpetrated by men against women.

Partner emotional abuse may be just one aspect of how a perpetrator controls their chosen victim, but coercive control may also include other forms of violence, such as physical or sexual abuse.

Associate Professor Michael Salter told The Mandarin it was important to recognise there were qualitative and quantitative differences between emotional abuse and coercive control.

According to the child sexual exploitation and gendered violence academic, the correlation between coercive control and homicides against women meant it was important to be clear about definitions and measurement of these behaviours.

“Conflation of partner emotional abuse and coercive control reflects a fundamental misunderstanding of what these behaviours are,” Slater said.

“There are existing measures that look at the prevalence of coercive control in population-level surveys, but those measures are not evident in the PSS. So, it’s not possible for the ABS to make those conclusions.”

The academic added it was unfortunate the ABS had conflated the definitions because there were significant controversies around the criminalisation of coercive control, as well as some sensitivities that criminalisation might unnecessarily expand policing powers and could intrude into the lives of victims.

While the PSS is as an important resource for those studying DFV, a lack of granular demographic information and problems inherent in self-reporting can be limiting.

Australia’s National Research Organisation for Women’s Safety (ANROWS) National Community Attitudes Survey shows a number of additional risk factors for abuse, and engagement with the legal system not identified by the PSS.

Queer, trans and women of culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds were identified by the paper as being at higher risk from both perpetrators and the justice system, with multiple forms of disadvantage compounding the levels of abuse women were likely to face at the hands of their partner.

In the view of ANROWS CEO Padma Raman, the legal system was a “blunt instrument” for dealing with the complexity of systemic forms of abuse such as coercive control.

“To criminalise this sort of behaviour is very hard to do because it is so individualised. It is a language that only the victim understands,” Raman said.

“ANROWS research shows what we need to be doing is educating the public to understand what power and control look like, and how this plays out in relationships. Only then can we try to deal with it as a legal system.”

Both Raman and Salter have advocated for a “society-wide” approach to addressing the root causes of domestic violence, arguing criminal justice focus has overshadowed the importance of early interventions to change attitudes that can lead to domestic violence.

For example, Raman pointed to the fact victims were often misidentified as the perpetrators of violence by police, which meant there was greater reluctance and less incentive to report abuse of this kind.

“In Aboriginal families and communities, if a victim doesn’t present in the way that police expect a victim to present — if they fight back if they’re retaliating — they [police] often misidentify the woman as being the perpetrator,” Raman said.

“It’s incredibly difficult when we don’t, as a community, have a general understanding of coercive control, and we’re relying on a criminal justice system that is made up of the community,” she said.

Domestic violence prevention organisation Our Watch has also examined the cultural causes and possible solutions to widespread domestic violence over a number of years.

Last month, this culminated in the release of Men in Focus: A Practical Guide — a handbook for community leaders and educators to motivate men and boys to be part of creating a society that is safer, and more equal.

The guide underscores the importance of early intervention in shifting harmful attitudes that may be passed down from generation to generation.

“The practice guide offers practical strategies on engaging with men and boys on masculinities, such focusing on building empathy and motivation and fostering self-awareness,” Our Watch said.

“All men have a role to play in changing our society to make it safer and more equal, and we believe our new guide will help to enact this change.”

Complex social change must start by addressing factors such as poverty

Salter said initiatives like the Our Watch Guide were necessary to create the kind of society-wide changes needed to ensure safety for women and children. However until known risk factors such as poverty were addressed, violence against women and children would continue at some level, he added.

“The men who are at high risk of perpetrating violence, they’re not choosing to perpetrate in the way that you and I choose our preferred brand of toothpaste off the shelf,” Slater said.

“They’re using violence in the context of a life that is constrained by a range of adversities.”

According to Slater, a primary prevention focus was an important way to approach the attitude shift required to address misogyny and sexism. But factors including childhood trauma, untreated mental health issues, and a range of contextual influences also needed to be dealt with using public policy.

“The focus on primary prevention and shifting attitudes is laudable, but we need to look at the entrenched risk factors in the lives of boys and men that are not going to be shifted by social marketing campaigns or respectful relationship education,” he said.

Drawing on research from ANROWS and Our Watch, the ACT recently implemented a standardised framework for data collection and sharing around DFV.

Commenting on the framework, ACT coordinator-general for Family Safety Kirsty Windeyer told The Mandarin this would lead to better quality data on domestic and family violence, and help normalise questions around domestic and family violence. The framework seeks to treat the fraught policy area more like a public health problem than a criminal justice failure.

“There is not good evidence to support that if someone is convicted of DFV — that programs [to prevent reoffending] work,” Windeyer said.

“It’s important we don’t just look at the pointy end. We need to allocate some of our scarce resources towards primary and early prevention.”

Despite the reticence of DFV experts, several Australian jurisdictions have also moved to criminalise coercive control.

Under draft NSW legislation released earlier this year, attorney-general Mark Speakman, an accused person found guilty of coercive control could face up to seven years’ prison.

“Coercive control is complex, is insidious and causes untold harm for its victims,” Speakman said announcing the draft bill.

“Creating a stand-alone offence will strengthen our criminal justice system’s responses to abuse,” he said.

