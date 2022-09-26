Third review of blue-star water scheme to be tabled in parliament

An independent review is set to give a national scheme the tick when it is tabled in parliament this week, for limiting household water demand and saving $1.47 billion in utility bills for 2022.

According to the review, the Water Efficiency Labelling and Standards (WELS) scheme continues to be ‘highly effective’, achieving lower utility bills for households and businesses and saving water.

So far this year, WELS and its blue-star rating to aid consumers in purchasing more water-efficient products, has recorded water savings equivalent to 63,200 Olympic-sized swimming pools — or 158 gigalitres.

Ahead of a formal response to the scheme’s third review by the regulator, the federal government said it wanted to strengthen the scheme with the goal of saving even more water.

In a statement, environment and water minister Tanya Plibersek said it was inevitable Australia would face water scarcity again in the near future.

“This year the WELS scheme will save each Australian 12.4 litres of water per day on average,” Plibersek said.

“Not only does the scheme help improve water security and lower utility bills, but it also significantly reduces household emissions,” she added.

Introduced in 2005 at the height of Australia’s Millennium Drought, WELS is regarded by the government as having the added benefit of reducing carbon emissions.

The scheme is credited with preventing about 21.8 megatonnes of carbon dioxide equivalents from being released since it was launched.

The minister said the initiative had driven innovation for 17 years, helping to reduce “unsustainable demands” on the nation’s clean freshwater resources.

“The review made several recommendations to strengthen and broaden the impact of the WELS scheme,” Plibersek said.

“The government is working to put these recommendations into action.”

Australian households are expected to save an average of $175 each year from using more efficient appliances, as well as reduced heating and water bills.

With a view to improving these figures, the government has removed more than 2,700 items from online marketplaces and restricted another 40 non-compliant sellers over the past 12 months.

It is also working with online sites such as e-Bay, Amazon, AliExpress and Wish to remove non-compliant products and ensure only products approved for WELS are listed for sale.

“AliExpress has gone a step further by making it a mandatory part of the sellers [sic] onboarding process to ensure that consumers will only be able to shop for taps and shower heads that meet the WELS Australian Standard,” the minister’s statement read.

Alibaba general manager for Australia and New Zealand Pier Smulders said the company was pleased to collaborate with the government to meet WELS objectives.

“We will actively monitor our marketplace to ensure that any non-compliant items discovered are prohibited. We are delighted to contribute towards water and energy savings,” Smulders said.

A WELS intergovernmental agreement will also be tabled in parliament this week.

