ANAO finds staff turnover and workload measures risk areas for audit quality

The Australian National Audit Office (ANAO) has released its audit quality report for 2021 to 2022, finding the main “risk areas” for audit quality were staff turnover and workload measures.

“It is through our high-quality, high-performing people that the ANAO produces quality audits and delivers on its purpose to the Parliament,” the report stated.

“Maintaining resourcing requirements is a critical area of focus for the ANAO in building our workforce capability and is a focus area in the ANAO Corporate Plan 2022–23 and the ANAO Workforce Plan 2022–25.”

Three of the eleven audit quality indicators (AQIs) were found not to be in line with benchmarks.

Specifically, those three were: technical accounting and auditing resources, frequency and impact of material financial statement restatements and errors, and the number of audit files rated as “unsatisfactory” in the ANAO Annual Inspection Program.

Further, four of the eleven AQIs were either partially in line or not in line with parts of the ANAO: turnover of audit personnel (AASG and SADA), engagement executive and manager workload (PASG), staff workload (PASG), and internal quality review coverage (“percentage of firm coverage”).

Three AQIs were in line with or exceeded the benchmark: compliance with independence requirements, training hours per audit professional, and staffing leverage.

The report found no breaches of the ANAO’s independence in 2021-22.

Of 24 key deliverables, 18 were found to have been completed, three were in progress, and three were deferred to 2022-23.

One of the deliverables not completed was a biennial peer review by NZ OAG of some of the ANAO’s completed performance audits.

The review was due by 30 June 2022, with the report citing COVID impacts as the reason for the delay.

According to the report, the ANAO employed 376 staff as of 30 June 2022.

The ANAO released its 2021-2022 annual report last month, where it met five out of seven performance measures for its assurance audit services and five out of six performance measures for its performance audit services.

