First person with disability becomes NDIA chair

Kurt Fearnley has been named chair of the National Disability Insurance Agency (NDIA), following the departure of chair Denis Napthine earlier this year.

Fearnley is a former Paralympian and was previously on the independent advisory council of the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) from 2013 to 2015.

As part of the same announcement, Napthine is rejoining the NDIA as a board member after leaving following the departure of NDIA’s CEO Martin Hoffman after the election.

Concurrently, Rebecca Falkingham has been named chief executive of the NDIS, joining from her position as secretary of the Victorian Department of Justice and Community Safety.

Falkingham said she was “thrilled” to join the organisation.

“I will work every day for the betterment of the scheme and to rebuild trust among Australians with disability,” the chief executive said.

Earlier this year, Falkingham gave the keynote address at IPAA Victoria’s 2022 Public Sector Women Awards.

Dr Graeme Innes and Maryanne Diamond were announced as also joining the board as directors.

The appointments bring the number of people with disability sitting on the board up to five, which the government said was the largest number in its history.

“Alongside Graeme, Maryanne and Rebecca, I recognise this is the start line not the end of the journey,” Fearnley said of his appointment.

Today I’m thrilled to announce that Australian Paralympic legend and disability advocate Kurt Fearnley AO will be the new chair of the board of the National Disability Insurance Agency. pic.twitter.com/1dXTyFCZcT — Bill Shorten (@billshortenmp) September 26, 2022

Minister for the NDIS Bill Shorten said Fearnley would be the first person with disability to lead the board, “heralding a new era”.

“The new board members each bring extensive experience in the corporate and public sectors as well as lived experience of disability,” the minister said.

“Having more people with disability in leadership positions will pivot the scheme and rebuild trust with the disability sector.”

At a press conference, Shorten added: “The way I would want to see the NDIS run is to be a broad church where people feel included, not excluded”.

Shorten also thanked outgoing acting chair Jim Minto.

READ MORE:

Second head of federal agency resigns post-election