Kudos for policy boffins helping to set the government’s sweeping reform agenda

An insider for the Jobs & Skills Summit has shared her thoughts with The Mandarin about the strategy and execution of the forum, and what impact it will have on the political agenda ahead of the budget.

September kicked off in Canberra with the ambitious Jobs & Skills Summit, a federal election promise made by the Labor government. Treasury officials had four months to turn around and execute the effort, with a list of invitees including the who’s who of union representatives, advocacy groups, industry, and captains of industry.

Helen McCabe, a former journalist turned media executive, fulfilled the role of MC for the two-day summit, which brought together stakeholders to help the government map a path forward to grow wages and businesses.