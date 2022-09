Optus hack was criminal rather than state sponsored

The standing-up of a special operation by the Australian Federal Police’s Cyber Command to hunt down hackers who targeted Optus in a massive data breach indicates the hit on Australia’s second biggest telco was a criminal rather than state sponsored raid, security sources have indicated.

As cyber security firms go into overdrive to exploit the breach for marketing purposes, the AFP late Monday declared it had dubbed its investigation ‘Operation Hurricane’, a distinctly suggestive choice over the usually oblique or random names given to operations.

The delineation between state and criminal actions is important because it sends a signal to Australia’s allies and cyber adversaries about what will happen next in terms of diplomacy and potentially sanctions, with diplomatic expulsions over state cyber intrusions now common.