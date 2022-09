Optus crisis will define both O’Neil and complacent banks

There’s nothing like a freshly minted crisis to put a spring in the step of new minister in a new government, and home affairs minister Clare O’Neil wasted no time in letting the telecommunications and banking industries know who she reckons wields the stick.

O’Neil took to the floor of the parliament yesterday to declare that Optus had fessed unto her its unquestionably large cyber breach, which, she said, “has revealed some personal data of 9.8 million Australians, and of that 2.8 million Australians has been taken.”

It’s data warehouse theft on an industrial scale, no doubt, but whether or not the data is actually worth much in the wild is questionable, especially when so much could have come from other sources.