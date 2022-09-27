Ministers concede ‘urgent and immediate action required’ to prevent veteran suicide, issue apology

The Defence community has received an apology from the government for department shortcomings, in the wake of the interim report from the Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide.

The federal government published on Monday its response to 13 interim report recommendations of the royal commission.

Nine recommendations of the interim report have been agreed to, one recommendation has been agreed upon in principle, and another two recommendations have been noted.

Recommendation 5 — to remove DVA’s average staffing level cap — has already been implemented.

Defence minister Richard Marles and veterans’ affairs and defence personnel minister Matt Keogh issued a joint statement announcing the government’s response.

The statement included an apology on behalf of government departments that had let down those veterans and their families who were not adequately supported.

“There’s no doubt some veterans and families have not had a good experience dealing with Defence and the Department of Veterans’ Affairs, and have not been able to access the support they deserve. For that, we are sorry,” Keogh said.

Recommendations from the interim report broadly relate to three areas: improving the claims process, royal commission administration and access to information by loved ones.

Of the 13 recommendations, the government has agreed to one in principle: to increase protections for persons engaging with the royal commission (6). In their response, the ministers committed to taking forward the suggested amendments to the Royal Commissions Act 1902. Key stakeholders would need to be also consulted, they added.

“The government agrees serving and ex-serving ADF members should have protections to communicate information to the Royal Commission without breaching the general secrecy offences in the Criminal Code,” the government response read.

“To achieve this, the government welcomes continued engagement with the Royal Commission in relation to the agreement referred to in Chapter 6.2 of the Interim Report.”

The ministers further noted the royal commission’s recommendation to provide exemptions from parliamentary privilege (7) and limit public interest immunity claims (8).

The royal commission was announced under the previous government last April. it has been led by chair Nick Kaldas and commissioners Justice James Douglas QC and Dr Peggy Brown.

When the interim report was released by the commissioners in August, Community and Public Sector Union (CSPU) members underscored the role department understaffing had in failing to properly respond to member needs.

“For years, the Coalition government ignored the warnings of our members in DVA about the risk to the mental health and lives of veterans caused by understaffing, delays, and veterans’ claim backlogs,” CPSU deputy president Brooke Muscat said.

“This report makes clear that there is no benefit from policies such as the staffing cap. It costs the taxpayer more, decreases secure employment, and increases backlogs and delays,” she added.

In a statement acknowledging the ‘courage and bravery’ of people who have contributed to the royal commission to date, the government invited more submissions. The inquiry will continue accepting submissions until mid-October next year.

The defence minister said any death by suicide was a tragedy, and the fact more serving and former serving personnel had died from suicide over the past 20 years than through operations over the same period in Afghanistan and Iraq was “devastating”.

“The Royal Commission’s recommendations will assist in prioritising the necessary and important work ahead to better the lives of defence personnel, veterans and families,” Marles said.

Just last month the CDPP said it would prosecute Defence for breaching work health and safety laws over the death of a Royal Australian Air Force member who took his own life while on duty in 2020.

“Our government is committed to the task of saving lives and ensuring a better future for our Defence and veteran communities,” Keogh said.

“After years of reports, too many deaths, too many lives changed for the worse and endless discussion, it’s time to get on with it.”

The royal commission will hand down its final report in June 2024.

If you are a veteran or family member you can access Open Arms veterans and families counselling service on 1800 011 046.

