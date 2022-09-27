Sims hits new high note replacing Davis at Opera Australia

Rod Sims, former chair of Australia’s competition watchdog, has taken off his public servant hat to pick up opera glasses.

The ex-ACCC Sims has been announced as taking over from Glyn Davis as chair of Opera Australia, as the latter has become secretary of the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet.

Sims is described as a “lover of opera”, and has been involved with Opera Australia for over 30 years, first as a subscriber and then as a patron.

The former chair said he was “truly delighted” to be a part of the organisation.

“[I] look forward to working with the board, Fiona and all members of OA to deliver the art form to audiences nationwide in a way that cements opera’s place in a contemporary, post-pandemic world,” Sims said.

When asked by The Mandarin what his favourite opera is, Sims said it was a tricky question and he couldn’t choose between Aida and Tosca.

On stepping down from the role, Davis added he felt privileged to have served Opera Australia.

“I’m proud of what we achieved,” the secretary said.

In a post on Facebook, Opera Australia CEO Fiona Allan thanked Davis for his “hard work and commitment”, particularly for his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns.

Sims is also professor of public policy and antitrust at the Australian National University and chair of the Competition Research Policy Network, which is based in Paris.

Other members of the board include ex-CEO of Telstra Ventures Deena Shiff, finance specialist Jane Hansen, K&L Gates partner Jonathan Feder, art dealer Philip Bacon, and investment manager Andrew Sisson.

Gina Cass-Gottlieb took over from Sims at the ACCC in March, signalling the end of his over a decade tenure at the job.

READ MORE:

Don’t be ‘dopey’: ACCC chair warns against regulators obsessed with keeping government at bay