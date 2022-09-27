Report lays bare ‘set and forget’ risk for diversity in the Australian Public Service

The complex and ambiguous problems facing government can be better addressed by a more diverse public service workforce, a new report on APS inclusion says. So how does the current make-up of the bureaucracy measure?

The care economy, geography, age, and ethnicity

According to a new analysis of 153,945 federal bureaucrats, 40% of the workforce has some kind of caring responsibility, with childcare comprising the bulk of duties (33%), followed by care for parents (10%) and care for a partner (3%).

Most commonwealth public servants (62%) worked outside the Australian Capital Territory, with 0.8% posted overseas.

An overwhelming majority of public servants (80.6%) were employed on a full-time basis, with 13.9% engaged in part-time work; casual workers made up a total of 5.5% of the bureaucracy in 2021.

Mature age workers comprised 47.2% of the APS last year, with 22.3% reporting they were born overseas and 14.7% of them born in a non-English speaking country. A total of 19.3% of public servants told the census they spoke another language to English at home.

First Nations public servants made up 3.5% of the overall public service workforce, while employees with a disability comprised between 4.2% and 9.3% of the workforce.

Attraction, recruitment and retention

The report said that between 2019-20 and 2020-21, affirmative measures to hire Aboriginal Torres Strait Islanders to the public service more than doubled, from 1.2% to 3%.

“Affirmative measures is one method designed to remove barriers, thereby increasing their representation in the APS [sic],” the report said.

“Affirmative measures are set out in the Australian Public Service Commissioner’s Directions 2022 and monitored through the positions advertised on APSJobs.”

The measures are used more frequently for large hiring processes, particularly level-entry and graduate intakes. However, the APSC noted affirmative action measures could be applied to all advertised positions.

RecruitAbility is the most commonly used affirmative action in APS hires, targeting people with disability who are found suitable at the first stage of recruitment a chance to progress to the second phase. Between 2019 and the most recent financial year, the use of RecruitAbility more than doubled, from 30.8% to 66%.

“A recent APSC survey looked at the issues around affirmative measures from both a candidate’s, HR manager and selection panel’s perspective.

“Thirty-nine per cent of the 107 candidate respondents reported having a negative experience in a previous Affirmative measure—Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander employment recruitment process,” the report said.

Applicants told the APSC that improvements to public service affirmative measures should include more information to job candidates upfront so that candidates could understand what was required of them, accommodation of the chance for candidates to ‘up-skill on the job’ rather than show ‘this task has been done before’, and greater transparency as to how many roles were available.

Panel members suggested APS hiring could enhance its affirmative-action measures by removing the need for candidates to give evidence, offering in-agency support after a recruitment process, and placing targets on departments.

But recruitment is only half the battle for diversity in the APS, with the survey revealing one in 10 employees “wanted to leave their job as soon as possible”. Some public servants with more diverse backgrounds reported an intention to leave in greater numbers, with First Nations employees (7.3%) and employees with disability (7.8%) leaving the workforce at higher rates than other employees.

“Employees with disability report wanting to leave their agency as soon as possible at a higher rate than any other diversity group,” the report said.

“This trend is also reflected in workforce separations recorded in the APS employee database, with employees with disability separating from their agency at a much higher rate than employees without disability.”

Gender split, LGBTIQA+ representation and understanding why people leave the public service

The report found women pipped the number of men at all classification levels in 2021. But at the very pointy end of the pyramid, they made up only 44.6% of APS SES 2-3 roles.

Women slightly outnumbered men across EL1 (54.6%), EL2 (50.1%), and SES 1 (511.9%) classifications, and overall they made up 60.2% of the workforce.

Public servants who identify as LGBTIQA+ made up 7% of the APS, and another 0.5% said they used gender-nonbinary or different terms.

Last financial year 5.5% of the APS workforce quit their jobs. Of that cohort, 9% were women, 12% were First Nations employees, 12% were LGBTIQA+, and 14% were people with a disability.

“The reasons employees from diversity groups report higher intention to leave their agency or increase rates of separation are not well understood,” the APSC said.

“Improving retention of employees from diversity groups will require developing a better understanding of why they are choosing to leave.”

Do better on diversity or fail to deliver improved government services

The ‘Our differences make us stronger document’ was published by the Australian Public Service Commission (APSC) on Tuesday.

Peter Woolcott said striving for diversity and inclusion was just as important for community outcomes than it was for members of the APS.

In the report foreword, he said that for more innovative government policies and services, and to ensure the APS maintained a “citizen centric focus”, the ranks of bureaucracy required diverse perspectives.

“Quite simply, if we are to serve entirely the Australian community, we need to reflect that community,” the APS commissioner said.

“The research is clear: diversity and inclusion is a powerful enabler of performance, and APS agencies that leverage diversity and inclusion will be better positioned to adapt to future challenges and increase productivity.”

Woolcott reflected that a single perspective within the APS caused issues for policy implementation and delivering products and services. He called for diverse and inclusive leaders and teams, noting that it was up to individual agencies to set their own diversity and inclusion strategy actions.

“The Australian Public Service Commission sets the strategic direction and has a responsibility to tell the overarching story of change across the APS.

“This report will allow agencies to benchmark their individual achievements against the broader APS,” Woolcott said.

The inaugural report was produced for human resources practitioners and D&I officers in the APS, offering opportunities for improvement and examples of best practice. Its workforce diversity and inclusion snapshot was based on data from the 2021 APS employee census, the 30 June 2021 APS employment database (APSED) release, and the latest APS agency survey.

