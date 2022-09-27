Details of NACC released, no whistleblower authority indicated

Details of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), the name of the federal level integrity commission, have been released ahead of the legislation’s introduction on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, attorney-general Mark Dreyfus outlined several aspects of the NACC’s design, with $262 million of funding allocated to NACC over four years.

The legislation, if passed, would permit the commission to investigate matters on tips, including from members of the public and heads of federal agencies.

The commission would be overseen by a statutory parliamentary joint committee, with the government saying it was committed to the commission’s independence.

Although NACC would be able to hold public hearings, the hearings would only be held in “exceptional circumstances” and in the “public interest”.

NACC would be able to make findings of fact and would operate under procedural fairness rules.

The legislation would provide “strong protections for whistleblowers”, including journalists’ sources.

“The National Anti Corruption Commission bill will have its own whistleblower protections, as is appropriate for Australian public servants and people working in the public sector who come forward with allegations that the commission should look at,” Dreyfus said.

Clancy Moore, CEO at the Transparency Institute Australia (TIA), told The Mandarin while the TIA welcomed whistleblower protections in the legislation, they were disappointed there would not be an independent whistleblowing protection authority.

“To be clear, our whistleblowing laws need a complete overhaul. We need a centralised authority, a one-stop-shop to ensure whistleblowers are properly protected and listened to,” Moore said.

“For the NACC to be as effective as possible it needs people to come forward and report the problems they see. Otherwise searching for corruption can be like searching for a needle in a haystack.

“Tackling corruption can be like playing whack-a-mole. While the NACC is at the heart of integrity reform — it can’t stop corruption alone. We can prevent corruption and help the NACC detect corruption with better laws to empower whistleblowers and limit the influence of political donations and lobbying.”

A joint media release announcing the legislation details was issued by Dreyfus and prime minister Anthony Albanese, who was in Japan on Tuesday to attend the state funeral of Shinzo Abe.

Earlier this week, crossbenchers called for the commission to have a whistleblower commissioner and be empowered to investigate matters of “grey corruption” like pork-barrelling.

On Monday in parliament, when responding to independent MP Zoe Daniels’ questions, Dreyfus said he would not preempt what matters NACC would investigate, citing its independence.

“In relation to pork-barrelling, decisions about the allocation of public funds should be made, of course, in the public interest,” the attorney-general said.

“The government will not be instructing the commission on what particular matters it can and cannot investigate. It will be up to the commission to decide what matters it investigates.”

