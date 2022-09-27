Museums of History NSW and State Records NSW legislation passed

The NSW government has passed legislation to establish two new agencies: Museums of History NSW and State Records NSW, replacing Sydney Living Museums and the State Archives and Records Authority of New South Wales (SARA).

Both Sydney Living Museums and SARA will make up Museums of History NSW, while the record-keeping function of SARA will lie solely and separately with State Records NSW.

CEO of NSW State Archives and Sydney Living Museums Adam Lindsay welcomed the passing of the legislation.

“History is happening as every moment passes into the next and it can be shared by all of us,” Lindsay said in a media release.

“With this formidable portfolio of assets combined with the expertise of our dedicated professionals, the creation of Museums of History NSW offers the chance to dig deep, discover and enjoy the wonders held within this vast and rich collection of archives, objects and built heritage.”

Both agencies will sit within the NSW Department of Enterprise, Investment and Trade, whose secretary Amy Brown stepped down recently for her involvement in the John Barilaro appointment scandal. Elizabeth Mildwater is acting secretary of the department.

A NSW government spokesperson told The Mandarin the structure of the Museums of History NSW would “primarily reflect the current partnered structure that [Sydney Living Museums] and SARA operate under”.

The legislation itself was not without controversy, with a group including academics and former chairs of the Records Authority of NSW saying it will “undermine the integrity of public records” prior to the legislation passing.

“If passed, it will create a bizarre and conflicted administrative marriage that is at odds with world’s best practice. It will reverse many admired and progressive initiatives implemented by these two separate organisations over many decades,” the group wrote.

The statement continued to state: “Splitting the custodial and regulatory functions of SARA is a recipe for chaos.”

The group who wrote the statement consisted of Dr Shirley Fitzgerald, Dr Clive Lucas, Professor Lucy Taksa, Alan Ventress, Peter Watts, Kylie Winkworth, and Jill Wran.

During the second reading speech for the legislation, NSW minister for environment and heritage James Griffin said he was proud of what had been achieved.

“Museums of History NSW will hold the museums currently under the care of the current Sydney Living Museums, and the State archives collection, with the record keeping regulatory function undertaken by the current SARA developed into a focused, standalone public office,” the minister said.

The legislation comes into effect at the end of this year, on 31 December 2022.

The government spokesperson added the branding for the new agencies would appear in late November.

