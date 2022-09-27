Review into purchase and procurement of coronavirus vaccines published

A suggested rollout of public health campaigns to encourage COVID vaccine uptake over the next two years and the streamlining of advisory and consulting functions are two of the recommendations made by a review into the purchase and procurement of coronavirus vaccines.

The review, conducted by Professor Jane Halton, a former secretary of the health department, was requested by health minister Mark Butler to determine how the vaccine procurement had been carried out following debate about whether the former government led by Scott Morison had done enough to secure vaccines on a timely basis.

“As a new incoming Government, we commissioned this review to make sure future procurement and purchasing strategies are fit for purpose and appropriate,” Butler said.

“I would like to thank Professor Halton for her work. The Government will now carefully consider the recommendations in the report as part of its long-term strategy to manage COVID-19.”

The review found Australia compared favourably with other countries in the rush to get its population vaccinated. Halton said the former government ‘s activities in procuring vaccine were “consistent with other high-income countries’, and that it was necessary to ensure the government continues to use a similar approach to ensure it mitigates risks of supply shortages, delays, and manufacturing or regulatory failure.

A key finding of the report was that the federal government sought to procure vaccines at a time when there was uncertainty and a vaccine shortage and that conditions that were uncommon in regular or ordinary procurement contracts were “necessary to secure commitments to supply”.

“Early procurement of vaccines and treatments occurred in a highly competitive global market. In this context Australia secured a portfolio of effective COVID-19 vaccines and treatments enabling high rates of primary course vaccination preventing serious illness and death relative to global peers,” Halton said.

“However, Australia and the world are not yet ‘COVID-stable’, and we are unable to confidently predict the timing or impact of new waves and variants. This uncertainty presents particular challenges. The availability of efficacious vaccines and treatments will continue to play a key role in ensuring ongoing protection for lives and livelihoods.”

The review also found that there was a need to avoid confusion when it came to which organisations determined who was eligible to be vaccinated and what bodies acted solely in an advisory capacity.

This observation led to Halton making a recommendation that advisory structures should be reviewed and streamlined.

“The role of decision-makers and advisors should be clarified. Reasons for decisions should be evidenced including indicating where they are based on judgment,” the seven-page review summary published on the health department web site says.

“Care should be taken to prevent confusion at the clinical level about who is eligible to receive vaccines/treatments and recommendations for use including in respect of target populations.”

Australia will most likely have to focus on continuing to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus but there is some policy tweaking that will need to happen.

“Policy settings have not been updated to take account of already widespread COVID-19 infections and associated high levels of hybrid immunity, the possibility of future waves and variants, and developments in vaccine and therapeutic science and manufacturing,” the summary says. “A portfolio approach and potentially redundancy will be needed to ensure access.”

The review summary notes that Australia and other countries are now at a different stage with the coronavirus pandemic.

“Management of the health and economic effects of continuing waves of infection has shifted to more permissive settings largely enabled by widespread vaccination and natural immunity from infection,” the summary says.

“Previous emergency settings have been replaced by individual responsibility for isolation in the event of infection. These more liberal settings have been widely welcomed by the community.”

The report on the vaccine rollout and its progress comes at a time when the federal, state and territory governments have been busy grappling with a growing number of cases of monkeypox.

Monkeypox was declared a communicable disease incident of national significance on 26 July 2022 by Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly.

There were 135 cases either confirmed or probable in Australia recorded in the national database as at 22 September 2022.

