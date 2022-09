Work from home rights now a major bargaining issue: CPSU report

Work from home and other flexible working conditions have become key bargaining points between Australian Public Service chiefs and the Community and Public Sector Union, after three-quarters of union members surveyed rated it a top priority in forthcoming negotiations.

The grassroots push to redefine the physical location of the workplace in industrial instruments is a pivotal moment for the public sector, as agencies continue to face protracted skills shortages and deal with ongoing COVID outbreaks and mandatory isolation periods.

“In upcoming APS bargaining, CPSU will be seeking clearer rights about accessing working from home arrangements and consistent processes around making applications and approvals,” CPSU National Secretary Melissa Donnelly told The Mandarin.