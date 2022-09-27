Shorten’s trusted digital delivery circle revealed

A short and sharp user audit of the perennially challenged myGov online federal services portal will double down on making it far more useable for everyday Australians, and interoperable across many more agencies and other jurisdictions.

That’s the take from Australian Public Service senior executive and digital services veteran David Hazlehurst, who has rapidly assembled a team of seasoned public sector digerati to right the listing ship of commonwealth customer service that’s about to go through the royal commission wringer.

As any diligent mandarin does, Hazlehurst started his briefing with a laundry list of what he couldn’t offer comment or guidance on, like Optushack, general Services Australia issues (he’s merely the Audit Secretariat chief) and other assorted legal proceedings.

Chief among those legal probes is the robodebt royal commission, which officially kicked off on the same day the myGov rapid rehab team was rolled out into public view.

Hazlehurst is a public sector journeyman, with a reputation as a trusted set of hands for getting key policy measures up and running. He’s essentially running the Secretariat that will assist the big myGov user audit team picked by government services minister Bill Shorten.

There is some intriguing history here as well.

Hazlehurst was the bureaucratic placeholder who ran the Digital Transformation Office (DTO) prior to the arrival of its inaugural cage-rattler-in-chief, the late Paul Shetler, who spectacularly parted ways with Canberra after being deprived of his public service cattle prod.

Shorten is taking fewer risks in his stocktake of general digital dereliction in the APS, unsurprisingly seeking to find what can be salvaged, augmented and repurposed as opposed to hoisted from a street pole in the public square, ala robodebt.

Notably, the myGov audit secretariat has attracted some founding DTO talent back to the federal fold. Jordan Hatch, who advised NSW customer services minister Victor Dominello after fleeing the DTO implosion is back to help.

Brendan Moon, who guided much of the rapid design of COVID payments and applications at Services Australia, also gets a seat, as does Lisa Jansen, who’s been confirmed as an assistant secretary for myGov User Audit after spending five years with the DTA, and having started out as its UX lead in 2017.

Monita Lal, who is presently listed as “National Manager myGov Experience and Engagement” at Services Australia, was also cited as a starter.

Shorten has already listed the panel for the myGov Audit, headed by recidivist reviewer David Thodey, eSafety commissioner Julie Inman Grant, epidemiologist Emily Banks, ethicist and former human rights commissioner Ed Santow. Alphabeta and Accenture illuminati Rajit Singh, who was previously Bill Shorten’s deputy chief of staff, is also on the reviewing roster.

However, it is the digital bureaucrats in the myGov audit secretariat who will do the heavy lifting and second- and third-track internal diplomacy to convey intentions and relay limitations and opportunities.

This is, in effect, Shorten’s trusted circle of public sector digital survivors after a decade of often bloody-minded and cack-handed attempts to force change.

The ‘under new management’ shingle is now up outside the federal government’s shop. With just six months on the clock until the next NSW election, and a fresh lease in Canberra, Shorten and friends understood their bargaining power and cache as leaders of positive change some time ago.

Now, they are using it.

