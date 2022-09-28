Ministers press embassy over Iran’s ‘deadly’ crackdown in wake of Mahsa Amini arrest

The Australian government has given a strong rebuke to Iran’s disproportionate use of force against protesters, backing calls from the Acting UN High Commissioner for Human Rights for an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a young woman in custody.

Violent protests have erupted across the country following the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman who died while being detained by Iran’s morality police earlier this month. Amini was taken into custody after she failed to wear a “proper hijab” on a visit to Tehran, where she subsequently fell into a coma and died three days later.

An official probe by Iranian authorities denied any mistreatment of the young woman occurred at the hands of the morality police.

“Based on detailed investigations, since her transfer to the vehicle and also at the location [station], there was no physical encounter with her,” a police statement said.

In a joint statement on Tuesday, Australia’s foreign minister Penny Wong and minister for women Katy Gallagher said Amini’s death was a tragedy and confirmed they had raised their concerns with the Iranian Embassy in Canberra.

“Australia supports the right of the Iranian people to protest peacefully and calls on the Iranian authorities to exercise restraint in response to ongoing demonstrations,” the ministers said.

Wong and Gallagher expressed alarm surrounding reports that dozens of protesters had been killed by state forces, and many more injured, including teenagers.

In a bid to quell the protests in Iran, which have been most intense in Iranian Kurdistan, Iranian authorities have cracked down on civilians, using “heavy-handed measures”, they added.

Australia has endorsed a call by the Acting UN High Commissioner for Human Rights for a prompt and impartial investigation into Amini’s death. Wong and Gallagher noted it was important to ensure the young woman’s family had access to truth and justice, and for those responsible to be held to account.

“Australia regularly raises Iran’s significant discrimination against women and human rights violations with officials in both Tehran and Canberra, as well as in multilateral fora,” they said.

The ministers also underscored Australia’s commitment to promoting gender equality and women’s human rights, empowerment and ending violence against women and girls worldwide.

“Australia stands with Iranian women and girls in their struggle for equality and empowerment, and we call on Iran to cease its oppression of women.”

