Agencies encouraged to reflect on transparency on International Access to Information Day

For International Access to Information Day (IAID) on September 28, ombuds and information commissioners have issued a joint statement encouraging agencies to implement best practice for proactive disclosure.

The theme of this year’s IAID was artificial intelligence, e-Governance and access to information.

Speaking to The Mandarin, Office of the Victorian Information Commissioner’s Joanne Kummrow said the day was an opportunity for public sector agenices to pause and reflect, noting the use of artificial intelligence to identify which documents should be released.

“We would like agencies to think about the way in which they make records, handle records, store records documents, in order to be able to make those available to the public,” the public access deputy commissioner said.

“Ultimately, at our core,” Kummrow continued, “our message is providing public sector agencies [with] thinking about being open and transparent by design, and being open to providing greater access to information”.

The importance of transparency for public trust was not something to be underestimated, Kummrow said.

“If the government has the public’s trust, people are more willing to adopt government policies and follow government directions.

“We saw that through the COVID pandemic, where people were informed about case numbers and policy decisions and health directions and orders. When they understood the basis for the making of those orders, they were more likely to comply.”

The deputy commissioner added greater transparency enabled informed public debate in government decision-making.

Amongst several recommendations, in the joint statement, senior public servants called for a transparent proactive disclosure approach, embedding proactive disclosure through governance mechanisms, and agencies continuely monitoring what types of information could be disclosed.

The statement was a joint effort across jurisdictions, co-signed by Australian information commissioner and privacy commissioner Angelene Falk and freedom of information commissioner Leo Hardiman.

It was also signed by the following information commissioners: Victoria’s Sven Bluemmel, Queensland’s Rachael Rangiheata, Western Australia’s Catherine Fletcher, NSW’s Elizabeth Tydd, and the NT’s Peter Shoyer.

The ombuds who signed were Wayne Lines in South Australia, Richard Connock in Tasmania, and Iain Anderson in the ACT.

Queensland information commissioner Rangiheata added the use of artificial intelligence should be done so with caution.

“AI can deliver more efficient and better services to the community, but it needs to be designed and used in an open, transparent, ethical and accountable way which is aligned with community values and expectations,” Rangihaeata said.

READ MORE:

AI, e-Governance and access to information: Why digital government must remain accountable to citizens