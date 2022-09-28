AEC says separate agency should be responsible for truth in political advertising

The Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) has firmly stated it does not wish to regulate truth in political advertising, citing its neutrality.

Fronting an inquiry into the 2022 federal election, AEC commissioner Tom Rogers said making a call on what is and is not a fact during elections would make the AEC into a polarising figure.

“The moment the commission or the commissioner makes a ruling about a fact that someone said, you’re alienating a large proportion of the population,” the commissioner said.

“Election time, in particular, it’s a contest of ideas. One person’s fact is another person’s falsehood.

“And I think there is a role for some form of truth in advertising and I wish every success to whoever is doing that. But I’d prefer not the AEC to be the organisation involved in that process.”

Rogers advocated for a separate agency to be set up, with a view to curb the spread of incorrect or misleading information.

“The AEC thinks there’s a view that inoculating citizens against mis- and disinformation should be a full-time process and some other countries are leading [the way].”

The commissioner referred to the Swedish Psychological Defence Agency, set up earlier this year to counter “foreign malign information influence”, according to its website.

The subject of misinformation and disinformation a few times in the proceedings and Rogers was firm in what he felt the AEC’s role was in combatting it.

“We’re really focusing on mis- and disinformation, about the electoral process, about the process of voting, about the electoral system itself.”

Growing AEC’s social media presence was part of a deliberate strategy to combat mistruths, as was previously reported by The Mandarin.

“We did more media work than we’ve ever done in the history of the AEC,” Rogers said of the lead-up to the election.

While noting the persistence of misinformation and disinformation in the social media age, Rogers added the public was not always aware of the boundaries of the AEC’s powers.

“I hate to use this hackneyed term but there’s the law, and then there’s the pub test about what people think that the AEC can do with misleading information. And both of those two very different things.”

READ MORE:

AEC changes voting options following pressure over COVID rules