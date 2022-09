The Mission Economy: Take off or failure to launch?

Part 2: Australia and the mission economy

A leading group of western thinkers believe that free-market capitalism is in crisis. Influential economist Marianna Mazzucato’s answer is for governments to think big and act big, by setting ‘moon-shot’ missions and shaping markets towards achieving them.

Part 1 explored the case for change. It found growing evidence of a dark side to ‘pure’ free-market capitalism. The question was less whether a case exists for change, but how much change and what an obtainable better model might be.

Obtainability and improvement are both important. Change that replaces one set of problems with another shifts the deck chairs but rarely delivers promised value. Change that is great in theory but that cannot be operationalised in practice rarely leaves us better off.