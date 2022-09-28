NACC would require federal agency heads to report corruption to it

Attorney-general Mark Dreyfus introduced the long-awaited legislation to set up the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), on Wednesday.

An overview of the legislation had already been announced by Dreyfus the day before; the bill provided some of the finer points of NACC.

The structure of the proposed NACC would have a commissioner and up to three deputy commissioners, supported by a CEO.

The commissioner would be appointed by the governor-general on the recommendation of the minister, following the approval of the parliamentary committee overseeing the commission.

An investigation could only be instigated when the commissioner believed there was “serious or systemic corrupt conduct”, either following a complaint, an agency referral, or on its own initiative.

If the legislation passes in its current state, it would be mandatory for agency heads to report potential corruption to NACC as soon as they were aware of any alleged corruption.

During the second reading of the bill, Dreyfus said he would seek to introduce more protections for whistleblowers by strengthening the Public Interest Disclosure Act.

The attorney-general added the NACC would have powers “similar to those of a royal commission”, including being able to compel information.

“Importantly, the commission will be able to undertake preliminary inquiries using powers to compel the production of information,” Dreyfus said.

“This will enable the commission to determine whether an allegation could be serious or systemic.”

Experts from the Centre for Public Integrity welcomed the bill, saying it had strong investigative powers and a broad jurisdiction.

However, director at the organisation and retired judge Stephen Charles was critical the bill did not do enough to address third parties who seek to corrupt an otherwise innocent official.

“For example, companies colluding to corrupt a procurement process, or apply for a mining permit with false information, will not be covered by the bill in its current form,” Charles said.

“All state agencies, except WA and Tasmania, have this power to investigate third parties. The Commonwealth bill would have one of the narrowest jurisdictions in the country if it is enacted without amendments.”

Geoffrey Watson, another director, was critical of hearings being public only in “exceptional circumstances”.

“Public hearings bring new information forward that can be key to investigations. Importantly they increase public trust and expose corruption,” Watson said.

“This bill limits public hearings to cases involving exceptional circumstances – a term which is not defined and will be hard to prove.”

