Inquiry to examine how to lift barriers to abortion, streamline national laws

A senate inquiry has been launched into the affordability and accessibility of medical abortions in Australia, considering what measures the federal government can make to lift barriers.

The Greens established the inquiry on Wednesday, with a focus on options for improving the quality and availability of services.

“This inquiry will provide an invaluable insight into the barriers people are facing and how the federal government can intervene to fix them,” Greens senator Larissa Waters said.

The senate committee will also consider ways to make contraceptives, sexual and reproductive healthcare and termination services more available to people across the country.

More nationally consistent abortion laws based on best practice will be another objective of the inquiry.

Waters said accessibility issues for those in regional and remote Australia would also be considered.

“In remote and regional areas, like Townsville and Mackay, many women are forced to travel long distances, at significant expense, to access to sexual and reproductive health services, including long-acting contraception, medical and surgical abortions and counselling,” Waters said in a statement.

“Access to safe, legal abortion remains a postcode lottery in Australia, with different rules, costs and availability depending on where you live. Some people are having to travel for hours at significant expense to access this basic healthcare service.”

Following the reversal of Roe v Wade by the US Supreme Court earlier this year, Waters said local parliamentarians were keen to resist any similar attempts to “wind-back reproductive rights” in Australia. She said it was important to ensure people could access medical health services no matter where they lived.

“The impacts of poor sexual health literacy, lack of access to contraceptives and quality reproductive healthcare are clear,” Waters said.

Senator Jordon Steele-John underscored the need to view the lack of access to medical abortions as a serious healthcare issue. He said the inquiry would champion every person’s human right to get the care that they need in a timely, accurate, and culturally appropriate manner.

“Too often women, trans, and non-binary folks are left behind by our state and federal governments when it comes to healthcare.

“[We] will continue to demand better support and care for those who need any reproductive services whenever, wherever, and however they want to access it,” he said.

