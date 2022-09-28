Committee on Public Works set to review ATO’s Parramatta office plans

The parliamentary standing committee on public works is set to hear plans and concerns associated with the fit-out of new offices for the Australian Taxation Office in Parramatta, at a hearing tomorrow.

Two submissions have been lodged considering the fit-out of the new offices and four-page submission from the Australian Services Union asks the parliamentary committee to delay giving the green tick to the tax office’s plan for its new digs until the ATO has consulted with the union and Parramatta staff about a series of issues.

“We therefore ask that the Committee delay endorsing the ATO’s proposal until the ATO has consulted with the ASU and the Parramatta staff about the matters we raise below,” said Jeff Lapidos, a branch secretary with the ASU in the covering letter to the parliamentary committee.

“We propose that the Committee then give us permission to make a further submission to the Committee to advise whether our concerns have been adequately addressed.”

A 29-page submission from the tax office — as well as a supplementary sent in response to the ASU submission — provides a detailed outline of the plan but also an insight into some of the points of difference between the union and the revenue authority.

The first submission from the tax office outlines the fit-out for the property at 6 Parramatta Square and sets out what the landlord is providing in order to make the fit-out of the premises ready.

“To streamline the fit-out, the premises at the Parramatta Square site will be delivered by the landlord as a warm shell that will be fit-out ready with ceilings, lighting, flooring, toilets, plumbing, and air-conditioning already finished and included,” the ATO submission says.

The ASU’s submission raises questions about some of the amenities, including the fact that there is a diverse workforce that needs to be kept in mind. Toilet facilities get specific attention in the ASU submission to the committee.

We have no information about the number of cubicles on each floor for females or cubicles and urinals for males,” the union submission says. “The ASU does not accept that keeping to the absolute minimum standard is appropriate for tax officers. The ASU does not want to see queues for the bathroom.”

The ASU has also urged the tax office to provide additional ‘squat toilets’ in the new accommodation to account for the fact that tax office staff come from different backgrounds.

“The ASU is aware that ATO staff in some ATO offices have had difficulty using ‘standard’ toilets and have attempted to use these in the squat position, which has caused difficulties,” the ASU submission says.

“The ASU does not want to find out that staff from different cultures are having difficulty using the bathroom facilities.”

The tax office submission says that the toilets at the new Parramatta digs are being provided by the landlord and therefore are not a part of the ATO plans for fit-out.

“The toilet facilities in the building align with a maximum 10 metres squared fit-out density. As the ATO is targeting a fit-out density of 12 metres squared there will be less staff within the ATO site than the maximum capacity of the toilets,” the ATO says in response to the ASU’s correspondence.

“Natural position (or squat) toilets have not been identified to date as a requirement. Any feedback provided through staff consultation will be considered.”

The ASU also says that a dedicated prayer room ought to be provided for in the fit-out plan.

“There needs to be a dedicated Prayer Room. There are significant numbers of employees of the Muslim and Christian faiths at Parramatta who wish to pray on a daily basis,” the ASU says.

“The former expects access to a prayer room multiple times each day. Other faiths may also need such access. We have no details about the size or facilities in such a room.”

The tax office submission responds by pointing to the fact that there are multifunction rooms included in the fit-out.

“All ATO fit-outs include multifunction private rooms, often utilised for the purpose of prayer. Throughout the consultation period, feedback can be provided on the number, size, and level of services provided in the multipurpose rooms and for example, additional amenities such as wash areas may be included based on this feedback,” the ATO says.

A further concern raised by the ASU letter to the committee is that there are tax office employees that may be unable to open the doors to disabled bathrooms. The union would like to see all such bathrooms have doors that can be opened by a button on either side.

“The ATO advised the ASU that this will only be done on a case-by-case basis. The ASU raised this issue about the current Parramatta office. It took months and months for a solution to be arranged,” the ASU letter says.

“We say that our proposed solution should be made available prior to occupation of the building for each disability bathroom.”

The tax office letter responding to the union does not specifically address the button mechanism for the opening of the disabled bathroom door, and that the ATO has representatives on a working group that inform it of additional needs during the process of designing fit-out.

“The ATO ensures that all new fit-outs meet the National Construction Code and are compliant with the Disability Discrimination Act. All accessible toilets meet these standards at a minimum,” the ATO correspondence says.

“If additional requirements arise during the life of the lease, the ATO will undertake a reasonable adjustment assessment and appropriate actions will be taken to ensure all staff are fully supported.”

