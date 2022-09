What agencies say prevent better diversity and inclusion in government

Government agencies have reported they plan to action at least one part of the APS-wide diversity and inclusion strategy but a long list of limitations remain to improve workforce representation.

A new analysis of data contained in the ‘Our differences makes us stronger report’ has revealed why employees from diversity groups reporting higher intention to leave their agency are not well understood.

While 98% of government agencies said they would action at least one strategy deliverable for the APS-wide diversity and inclusion plan, they also shared some home truths about why progress was not better.