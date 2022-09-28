WA budget in $6 billion surplus

The Western Australian government’s bean counters have done the sums and worked out the state has a net operating surplus of $6 billion — the fourth net operating surplus under the government led by premier Mark McGowan.

McGowan spruiked surplus number four in a media announcement released yesterday to mark the release of the 2021-22 Annual Report on the state’s finances.

The premier also said the $6 billion was $344 million higher than projected in the state’s budget papers.

It was not the only indicator the state’s leader wanted to alert Western Australians to, with net debt reported as $14.5 billion lower than when McGowan first came to office.

“The State’s domestic economy, which has grown the most out of any State during the pandemic, has underpinned continued strong financial performance in 2021-22,” McGowan said.

“We are using our strong financial position responsibly to address the challenges we face today and to set the State up for the future, including our response to COVID-19, massive spending in our health system, cost of living relief, improving public sector pay and conditions, addressing climate change, investing in social housing, a new women and babies hospital, remote communities, Westport and more.”

McGowan said that the debt had been reduced for a third year in a row.

“At the same time, we have reduced net debt for a third year in a row, down $4.3 billion to $29.2 billion in 2021-22, the largest ever reduction. The State’s debt is now $14.5 billion lower than expected when we came to Government,” McGowan said.

The media release briefly mentions why revenue takings were not so great during that reporting period.

Revenue was $41.7 billion, and that total was $232 million lower than estimated in the state’s budget.

One of the reasons for the lower inflow of revenue into the WA coffers was the decrease in royalty income from iron ore.

Iron ore royalties were down $373 million with the overall royalty take dropping $399 million hit according to the financial statements.

