Climate change will impact Australia’s productivity, finds commission

The fourth interim report of the Productivity Commission has found climate change is expected to directly impact some of Australia’s key industries.

The interim report, released on 28 September, recommended the commonwealth government work with state and territory governments in order to holistically address climate change.

“[Climate change’s] physical impacts, and the international and domestic policy steps taken to limit them, will affect productivity growth,” the report stated.

“The physical impacts of climate change stand to be profound and will directly constrain productivity growth in sectors that are important to Australia, including agriculture, fisheries, tourism, and sectors that rely on physical labour in heat-exposed settings.”

To address climate change, the report recommended an efficient adaptation policy focusing on three aspects: assisting the public including businesses in making informed decisions, not constraining the public to make those decisions, and avoiding “locking in” policy that would lead to increased costs.

According to Productivity Commission deputy chair Dr Alex Robson, adapting to climate change will come with inevitable costs.

“However, compared to a scenario of unmitigated climate change, climate policy could prove to be positive for productivity in the longer-term, particularly if we pursue least cost mitigation and adaptation,” Robson said.

In one section of the interim report, the commission stated pursuing low-cost emissions-abatement strategies in the present could allow for the time needed for technologies to innovate.

“We accept that these issues are complex and won’t be simple or easy to address,” Robson said. “That is why we are now seeking ideas from industry and experts to help inform our final report and recommendations.”

Submissions to the commission close on 21 October 2022, with the final report due in February 2023.

“Competitive pressures push businesses to work smarter and strive to constantly improve their products and services, which ultimately benefits consumers,” Robson added.

“Business investment has been declining. Reversing that trend will require getting our policy and regulatory settings right. Any government interventions, such as taxes or subsidies, should only be pursued if they clearly deliver net social benefits.”

The report also discussed the “double-edged sword” of increased global trade in terms of the interconnectedness of an increasingly globalised trading network.

The commission was tasked with producing the review of Australia’s productivity by former treasurer Josh Frydenburg earlier this year.

The focus of the review was to identify areas of reform, as previously reported by The Mandarin.

