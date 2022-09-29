New judicial commission among reforms to boost public confidence in Australia’s legal system

The government will implement all recommendations of a judicial bias report produced by the Australian Law Reform Commission (ALRC), including the establishment of a commission overseeing federal judges.

While the ALRC’s report indicated significant stakeholder concerns about the existing mechanisms for raising allegations of actual and apprehended bias and deciding those allegations, the government also noted any model for such a commission must respect the independence of the courts in accordance with the Constitution.

“The report acknowledges that establishing a federal judicial commission is a significant reform, requiring its own policy development process, and has not proposed a particular model for the government to adopt,” the response said.

The other two recommendations are for reforms to deliver a more transparent process for the appointment of judicial officers, and annual reporting on the diversity of members of the federal bench.

On Thursday, attorney-general Mark Dreyfus said recommendations 5, 7 and 8 of the report (which were relevant to his portfolio) would be implemented and agreed to in principle once consultation had occurred.

“The ALRC found that, in general, the substantive law on actual or apprehended bias does not require amendment [sic],” Dreyfus said, suggesting any adoption of the report recommendations was entirely in keeping with Labor’s practice of a transparent and merit-based judicial appointments process.

In terms of more transparent judicial appointments (including appointments to the Administrative Appeals Tribunal and the Australian Human Rights Commission), the government vowed to go beyond the advice of the ALRC and said it would draw on advisory and selection panels to add rigour to the process.

“At a minimum, the new appointments process will implement the ALRC’s recommendation to publish criteria for appointment and issue public calls for expressions of interest,” the government response said.

Making the selection process for new judicial officers more transparent will also ensure a more diverse bench, with the government also committing to reporting “on the extent to which judicial diversity exists and is being achieved within the federal judiciary”. To get the ball rolling on analysis and reporting on characteristics of the judiciary, the government said the federal courts would need to be consulted about resourcing required for the collection of personal data.

The ‘Without fear or favour: Judicial impartiality and the law on bias’ report included 14 recommendations and was published in 2021 and tabled in parliament last month. It found public confidence in Australian judges was ‘generally high’ and appointed decision-makers took seriously their oath of office to administer impartial justice.

The A-G said the next steps for the government was to consult with relevant entities on implementing the report’s 11 other recommendations to promote and protect judicial impartiality, directed at the federal courts, the Council of Chief Justices of Australia and New Zealand, and the Law Council of Australia.

“The government is already acting to restore integrity in the judicial appointments process by establishing a more transparent, merit-based approach [sic] and we will now consult closely with the federal courts and other key stakeholders on the recommended establishment of a federal judicial commission,” Dreyfus said.

ALRC president Sarah Derrington said the government’s acceptance of the recommendations demonstrated the value of independent evidence-based law reform. She also noted implementing the recommendations would strengthen an already good system.

“The establishment of a federal judicial commission would build on the successful work of judicial commissions in the states and territories upholding the integrity and independence of the judiciary,” Justice Derrington said.

The inquiry commenced in 2020 and considered Australia’s laws relating to judges in the High Court, Federal Court, and Federal Circuit and Family Court. The ALRC was prompted to review the laws guiding judicial bias issues following a decision of a Full Court of the Family Court of Australia in the family law matter of Charisteas v Charisteas last October.

The case began as a property dispute, which then came before the High Court to determine whether a judge presiding over a court matter should be regarded as having an apprehension of bias for socialising with the wife of a barrister in the case. During the course of the ALRC’s inquiry, the matter went before the High Court, which ruled the answer was ‘yes’.

ALRC consultations informed the recommendations that will now be implemented, with Derrington also noting the government’s response was an endorsement of the commission’s “highly consultative approach”.

Stakeholders interviewed for the report included court users, current and former judicial officers, lawyers, non-profit legal services, community groups, and academics. More than 2,000 people across Australia contributed their views to the inquiry via ALRC-led surveys and consultations.

The official response to the ALRC said that the government was committed to promoting integrity, fairness and accountability across the three branches of government in consultation with those branches.

“The recommendations are designed to enhance the transparency of the law and processes by which potential issues of bias are dealt with by the federal courts.

“In addition, the recommendations address social and cultural bias at an institutional level,” the response read.

Dreyfus described himself as a longstanding supporter of a federal judicial commission to deal with complaints against judges.

“The government has given in-principle support to the judicial commission as a transparent and independent means to address concerns about the conduct of judges and reinforce public trust in the judicial system [sic],” he added.

