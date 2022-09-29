Movers & Shakers: HCA becomes majority female with newest judge

The latest senior public sector appointments from across the country.

Senior Executive Service

Band 1

At the Attorney-General’s Department, Phillip Ng and Alexander Engel have been promoted to assistant secretary.

Faith Hughes has been promoted at the Australian Taxation Office, to assistant commissioner, tax counsel network.

Jayne Jagot joins High Court of Australia

The Federal Court’s Jayne Jagot has been appointed a judge of the High Court of Australia, making the court have a majority female bench for the first time since Federation.

Jagot fills the vacancy left by the retirement of Patrick Keane.

The government said it was “pleased” to make the appointment, describing Jagot as an “outstanding lawyer and an eminent judge”.

According to the government, it consulted extensively about the appointment, with Jagot’s “legal acumen and sterling reputation” noted.

Law Council of Australia president Tass Liveris likewise welcomed the appointment.

“For nearly two decades, Justice Jagot has demonstrated her commitment to the rule of law and access to justice in this country. She will continue to be a dedicated and respected jurist as she takes up this new role in our nation’s highest court,” Liveris said.

The next vacancy of the High Court will come in January 2024, when chief justice Susan Kiefel will step down as she will reach the mandatory retirement age.

New NT Department of Chief Minister and Cabinet CEO

In the country’s north, Frank Daly has been appointed the new CEO at the NT Department of Chief Minister and Cabinet.

Daly moved from NT Health, where had been CEO since May 2021, with his tenure there including leading the territory’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

NT chief minister Natasha Fyles welcomed the appointment, saying Daly had gone through an extensive recruitment process.

“Dr Daly’s career has focused on leading departments through difficult situations — his decades of experience will be an asset to the territory, as we continue to grow our economy and make sure we continue to address the social needs of our vulnerable territorians,” the minister said.

Fyles also thanked acting CEO Kathleen Robinson for her time in the role; Robinson will take extended leave to spend time with family.

Applications open for First Nations people ambassador

The government has opened public expressions of interest for a First Nations people ambassador, who will lead an Office of First Nations Engagement within the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

According to the role’s terms of reference, the ideal candidate would have experience in Indigenous policy reform and working with international entities, as well as extensive networks in First Nations communities.

Senator Patrick Dodson welcomed the announcement.

“This is the first time Australia will have a dedicated level of First Nations representation to inform the way we engage with the world,” the senator said.

Minister for foreign affairs Penny Wong added the ambassador would have a role in ensuring Indigenous perspectives were embedded in Australia’s foreign policy.

“The ambassador will also lead Australia’s engagement to progress First Nations rights globally,” Wong said.

“This role will enhance our engagement in the Indo-Pacific region by fostering cooperation on shared interests.”

First person living with a disability becomes NDIA chair

As reported by The Mandarin, Kurt Fearnley has been named chair of the National Disability Insurance Agency (NDIA), following the departure of his predecessor, Denis Napthine, in July.

Fearnley is a former Paralympian and was previously on the independent advisory council of the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) from 2013 to 2015.

Concurrently, Rebecca Falkingham has been named chief executive of the NDIS. She will leave her current role as secretary of Victoria’s Department of Justice and Community Safety to take on the position.

The former secretary said she was “thrilled” to join the organisation.

“I will work every day for the betterment of the scheme and to rebuild trust among Australians with disability,” Falkingham said.

Chair change at Worksafe Victoria

Robert Cameron has been named the new chair at Worksafe Victoria.

Victoria minister for workplace safety Ingrid Stitt congratulated Cameron on his appointment.

“I look forward to working with him to keep Victorian workplaces safe and to support injured workers to recover and return to work,” Stitt said.

“Mr Cameron brings with him a wealth of experience which will ensure that the WorkSafe Board has the right leadership and guidance in place to keep supporting Victorian workers, employers and the wider community.”

Stitt also thanked John Merritt for his time leading Worksafe.

New deputy chief magistrate in Queensland

Stephen Courtney has been promoted to deputy chief magistrate in Queensland.

Queensland attorney-general and minister for justice Shannon Fentiman welcomed the appointment.

“Magistrate Courtney is well qualified to take on this senior role, having previously established the specialist domestic and family violence court in Townsville, Mt Isa, and Palm Island.

“In addition, Magistrate Courtney has been responsible for the Queensland Drug and Alcohol Court since 2021,” Fentiman said.

“I congratulate Magistrate Courtney on his appointment to this new role and wish him every success as he continues to serve our justice system with dedication and distinction,” the minister added.

Sims hits new high note replacing Davis at Opera Australia

Former ACCC chair Rod Sims has been announced as taking over from Glyn Davis as chair of Opera Australia, as the latter has become secretary of the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet, per The Mandarin.

Sims is described as a “lover of opera”, and has been involved with Opera Australia for over 30 years, first as a subscriber and then as a patron.

The former chair said he was “truly delighted” to be a part of the organisation.

“[I] look forward to working with the board, Fiona and all members of OA to deliver the art form to audiences nationwide in a way that cements opera’s place in a contemporary, post-pandemic world,” Sims said.

When asked by The Mandarin what his favourite opera is, Sims said it was a tricky question and he couldn’t choose between Aida and Tosca.

Appointments at The Benevolent Society

Kelly Bruce has become executive director, impact and engagement and Michael Woodhouse has become executive director, disability, ageing and carers at the not-for-profit The Benevolent Society.

Woodhouse joined the Benevolent Society from the NSW Department of Communities and Justice, where he was executive director — strategy, reform and support, courts tribunals and service delivery.

Meanwhile, Bruce was previously in the role of executive director, disability and growth at The Benevolent Society.

CEO Lin Hatfield Dodds was “delighted” with the two appointments.

“We have recently released our 2022-24 strategic plan, which will elevate our support of people, families and communities. Kelly and Michael’s leadership and contributions will be invaluable,” the CEO said.